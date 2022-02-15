The Economic Security Council Releases Power Rivals: America and China's Superpower Struggle

The just released "Power Rivals" book explains how America can increase its economic, financial, and national security in the age of US-China rivalry.

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Economic Security Council is a nonpartisan effort to develop and execute an American strategy to increase its economic, financial, and national security.Its agenda is based on the belief that economic security is national security and that:- international economic strategy has to be connected and coordinated with domestic economic policy and highly attuned to US politics- America has been complacent about economic and financial security over the last three decades putting its security and superpower status at risk- China is already a near peer full spectrum rival, the dominant economic power in Asia, and is seeking to build a Eurasian empire- China sees an America distracted, divided, and in decline while America sees a China disruptive, deceitful, and determinedThe Economic Security Council has released Power Rivals : America and China's Superpower Struggle.This book is about how this power duel between America and China and their allies will play out in this decisive decade as world leaders and investors continually weigh the probabilities either way. The goal is to help you see where the rivalry sits today, and more importantly, what America, China, Europe and the rest of the world might look like in 2030.Consider this book your tip sheet to the great rivalry of our age. The key battlegrounds will be finance, investment, data, and technology rather than trade. The rivalry’s global chessboard ranges from geography and resources, finance and debt, diplomacy and deterrence, the frontiers of space, nuclear power, maritime supremacy, techno-nationalism, and clashes of digital sovereignty between a digital dollar and a digital Yuan.Power Rivals is organized as follows:The Silk CurtainA Struggling SuperpowerA Rivalry Of Great ConsequenceFrom Triumph To ComplacencyThe Party Is EverythingThe Great UpheavalExpanding CapitalismDollar Diplomacy & SecurityThe American BrandThe author of Power Rivals is Carl Delfeld: president of the Economic Security Council, former columnist with Forbes Asia, and Asia director for Robert W. Baird & Company. After serving as an Asia advisor to the US Treasury and US Joint Economic Committee, he was appointed to be a US Representative to the Asian Development Bank in Manila.Delfeld is available for media opportunities.