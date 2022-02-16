Food 4 Future will gather 200 startups food tech from around the world to revolutionise the food industry

F4F hosts the second edition of the Foodtech Startup Forum, which will bring together more than 200 international startups in an exclusive space of 4,000 sqm

MADRID, SPAIN, February 16, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The second edition of Food 4 Future – Expo Foodtech has just presented an exclusive area of up to 4,000 square metres to gather the entire worldwide ecosystem of food tech startups that are currently developing on the international scene. From 17th to 19th May in Bilbao (Spain), hundreds of startups from the Netherlands, Israel, Singapore, USA, France, Spain or UK, among many other countries, will participate in the FoodTech Startup Forum, which will showcase the most relevant food tech projects and solutions that are transforming the food industry.The Foodtech Startup Forum is the largest event in the food tech sector worldwide, an event to develop innovation ecosystems around the value chain of the food industry and offer multiple networking opportunities between food tech startups, investment funds, corporate ventures, the food industry and international technology clusters. It is a knowledge platform to promote entrepreneurship and the most disruptive innovation projects based on technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, or new ingredients and foods developed through biotechnology. International investment funds will attend the event and participate in a specific programme of B2B meetings between potential investment partners and startups, but also with government agencies, clusters and associations, universities and technology and innovation centres, incubators and accelerators, so that they can share their ideas and establish synergies.The FoodTech Startup Forum is committed to placing Spain as a leading FoodTech Nation. "Food 4 Future is a technological event for automation, robotics, packaging and all kind of solutions for the food industry value chain. But we have also achieved food tech leadership with entrepreneurship, startups and investment funds, making them feel a key part of the congress, with a space where there will be content, trends and specific projects for them. It is the emerging companies that can give us new points of view and drive a change in the production model with new business models to reinvent the food industry", says Sergio Fabregat, director of Food 4 Future - Expo FoodTech.Call for InnovationThe FoodTech Startup Forum agenda will include a competition open to all startups with innovative projects related to the FoodTech field. The call will be open on the website until 14 April 2022. It is expected to receive applications from more than 2,000 startups from all over the world, of which 200 will be chosen by a committee of experts to participate in the FoodTech Startup Forum 2022.Those chosen startups will participate in the Investment Forums and B2B meetings and will showcase their technologies and business models in the exhibition area. They also will be part of the FoodTech World Map , the first global atlas of FoodTech startups. An opportunity not only to find funding, but also to grow and develop in new markets with global distributors and manufacturers.F4F2022: support for food entrepreneurship and innovationThe first edition of Food 4 Future had a wide representation of startups and innovation projects, including brands such as Alacarte and its automated device that reduces the alcohol content and calories of any bottle of wine or liquor while preserving its original essence; Insekt Label Biotech and its vegetable protein alternative developed from crickets and beetle larvae or BioTech Foods, a company specialising in the production of meat-based on animal cells.