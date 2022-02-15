RE: ROAD CLOSURE - Vermont Route 16 (Glover St) Glover

At this time the roadway is back open to one lane. The roadway will be completely reopened shortly.

Please drive carefully.

Thank You,

Vermont State Police Derby

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Vermont Route 16 (Glover Street) in the area between Aldrich Lane and Still Hill in Glover will be closed for the next 30 minutes to an hour due to power lines being down.

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.