RE: ROAD CLOSURE - Vermont Route 16 (Glover St) Glover
At this time the roadway is back open to one lane. The roadway will be completely reopened shortly.
Please drive carefully.
Thank You,
Vermont State Police Derby
From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 8:35 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - Vermont Route 16 (Glover St) Glover
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Derby Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Vermont Route 16 (Glover Street) in the area between Aldrich Lane and Still Hill in Glover will be closed for the next 30 minutes to an hour due to power lines being down.
Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.