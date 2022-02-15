Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,004 in the last 365 days.

RE: ROAD CLOSURE - Vermont Route 16 (Glover St) Glover

At this time the roadway is back open to one lane. The roadway will be completely reopened shortly.

 

Please drive carefully.

 

Thank You,

Vermont State Police Derby

 

From: Howard, Katelyn via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Tuesday, February 15, 2022 8:35 AM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: ROAD CLOSURE - Vermont Route 16 (Glover St) Glover

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

 

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Vermont Route 16 (Glover Street) in the area between Aldrich Lane and Still Hill in Glover will be closed for the next 30 minutes to an hour due to power lines being down.

 

Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

 

 

You just read:

RE: ROAD CLOSURE - Vermont Route 16 (Glover St) Glover

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.