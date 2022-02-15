Submit Release
Independent Research Firm Releases New Tech Report: Account-Based Sales Technologies, Includes Revegy Sales Platform

Firms skilled in Account-Based Selling were nine times more likely to report a 20% revenue growth rate or higher for 2020.

Account-based sales tech is high stakes for organizations who are managing strategic accounts, complex sales, and large buying groups. We are honored to be recognized by Forrester.”
— Mark Kopcha, Revegy’s CEO and Founder

ATLANTA, GA, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revegy was included in a recently released report on new tech for account-based sales organizations by leading global research and advisory firm, Forrester. The purpose of the New Tech: Account-Based Sales Technologies, Q1 2022 report is for sales and sales operations leaders to "use this report to understand the capabilities of emerging vendors within major segments of the account-based selling market and to inform their technology strategies."

It’s important to review and consider the Revegy account-based selling solution. As the report states, “According to the Forrester Analytics Business Technographics® Data And Analytics Survey, 2021, respondents at B2B firms who are advanced in becoming insight-driven businesses were nine times more likely than beginners to report a 20% revenue growth rate or higher for 2020 (29% vs. 3%, respectively).”

"Account-based sales technology is table stakes for sales organizations who are managing strategic accounts, navigating complex sales, and dealing with ever-expanding buying groups. We are honored to be recognized by Forrester as an account-based sales platform. Revegy was designed to be a collaborative platform that provides account teams with a critically important single source of insight to help them better serve customers and achieve revenue goals." - Mark Kopcha, Revegy’s CEO and Founder.

Based on Forrester’s three key recommendations that account-based sales technologies should provide revenue optimization, Revegy is the clear technology choice for driving sales execution. Our goal is to help sales leaders move out of ad hoc processes and advance their organization to achieve a more predictable, strategic sales motion that aligns with an ever-changing buying group. By doing so, we’ve seen clients increase revenue by a minimum of 22%.

Recently, Revegy announced a tiered pricing approach designed to meet the needs of companies looking to mature their account-based sales processes. Contact us for more information or to get a demo today.

***

Revegy is the global provider of the leading sales execution platform for account-based selling. The Revegy platform is a game-changing source of insight for sales teams, helping them build trusting relationships within the key accounts that fuel revenue. Founded in 2005, Revegy helps sales teams streamline sales processes, increase revenue, and create a predictable pipeline using our account planning and execution solution. More than 50,000 users from industry-leading companies like Fujitsu, Comcast, and Capgemini rely on Revegy to manage over $30 billion in revenue. For more information, visit revegy.com.

Lisa Sharer
Revegy
+1 404-998-5700
lsharer@revegy.com
Distribution channels: Technology


