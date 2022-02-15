Lane Restrictions Planned for Interstate 81 Northbound and Southbound in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties

Dunmore, PA – There will be lane restrictions on Interstate 81 northbound and southbound this week 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM as follows:

Tuesday Feb. 15 - Interstate 81 NB from Exit 185 (President Biden Expressway) to Exit 186 (Dunmore/Drinker Street) for sign inspections;

Tuesday Feb. 15 – Interstate 81 NB from Exit 145 (West Hazelton) to Exit 151A (Z. H. Confair Memorial Highway Keystone Shortway Stroudsburg) to perform bridge inspections;

Wednesday Feb. 16 - Interstate 81 SB from Exit 151A (Z. H. Confair Memorial Highway Keystone Shortway/Stroudsburg) to Exit 145 (West Hazelton) to perform bridge inspections; and

Thursday Feb. 17 - Interstate 81 SB from Exit 151A (Z. H. Confair Memorial Highway Keystone Shortway/Stroudsburg) to Exit 145 (West Hazelton) to perform bridge inspections.

Motorists should use caution when driving through work zones.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jessica Ruddy, (570) 963.4044

