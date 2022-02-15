Paul R. Dunkelman named Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District

Friday, February 4, 2022

DENVER – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has named the Hon. Paul R. Dunkelman to serve as Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District (Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties).

“Judge Dunkelman has done an exceptional job leading the 5th Judicial District through a very difficult time,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “He quickly and efficiently assumed the role and responsibilities as Chief Judge. I have no doubt Judge Dunkelman has the qualities and characteristics necessary to be a strong leader and I look forward to working with him.”

“I want to thank Chief Justice Boatright for the confidence that he has shown in me,” Judge Dunkelman said. “I look forward to the challenge of this position and to helping the 5th Judicial District continue to meet the needs of the community in which we serve.”

Judge Dunkelman has been serving as Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District during District Court Judge Mark Thompson’s administrative leave. Judge Thompson recently submitted his resignation as Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District to Chief Justice Boatright, and will remain a District Court judge overseeing a civil docket.

Judge Dunkelman was appointed to the District Court in 2013 and handles a mixed docket comprised of domestic, criminal, civil, juvenile and mental health cases. Prior to his appointment, Judge Dunkelman worked in private practice for 20 years, most recently with the law firm of Carlson, Carlson & Dunkelman, LLC in Frisco, CO, where his practice focused primarily on family law, criminal law and civil litigation. Judge Dunkelman earned a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Colgate University in 1988 and a J.D. from the Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver in 1993.

As Chief Judge, Dunkelman will serve as the administrative head of the 5th Judicial District, responsible for appointing the Court Executive, Chief Probation Officer and Clerk of Court, assisting in the personnel, financial and case-management duties of the district, and seeing that the business of the courts is conducted efficiently and effectively.