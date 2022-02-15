Submit Release
News Search

There were 749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,004 in the last 365 days.

Paul R. Dunkelman named Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District

Home Media Press Releases Release

Paul R. Dunkelman named Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District
Friday, February 4, 2022

DENVER – Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Brian D. Boatright has named the Hon. Paul R. Dunkelman to serve as Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District (Clear Creek, Eagle, Lake and Summit counties).

 “Judge Dunkelman has done an exceptional job leading the 5th Judicial District through a very difficult time,” Chief Justice Boatright said. “He quickly and efficiently assumed the role and responsibilities as Chief Judge. I have no doubt Judge Dunkelman has the qualities and characteristics necessary to be a strong leader and I look forward to working with him.”

“I want to thank Chief Justice Boatright for the confidence that he has shown in me,” Judge Dunkelman said. “I look forward to the challenge of this position and to helping the 5th Judicial District continue to meet the needs of the community in which we serve.”

Judge Dunkelman has been serving as Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District during District Court Judge Mark Thompson’s administrative leave. Judge Thompson recently submitted his resignation as Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District to Chief Justice Boatright, and will remain a District Court judge overseeing a civil docket.

Judge Dunkelman was appointed to the District Court in 2013 and handles a mixed docket comprised of domestic, criminal, civil, juvenile and mental health cases. Prior to his appointment, Judge Dunkelman worked in private practice for 20 years, most recently with the law firm of Carlson, Carlson & Dunkelman, LLC in Frisco, CO, where his practice focused primarily on family law, criminal law and civil litigation. Judge Dunkelman earned a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Colgate University in 1988 and a J.D. from the Sturm College of Law at the University of Denver in 1993.

As Chief Judge, Dunkelman will serve as the administrative head of the 5th Judicial District, responsible for appointing the Court Executive, Chief Probation Officer and Clerk of Court, assisting in the personnel, financial and case-management duties of the district, and seeing that the business of the courts is conducted efficiently and effectively.

You just read:

Paul R. Dunkelman named Chief Judge of the 5th Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.