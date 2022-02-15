Global Cloud robotics market will reach $40.29 billion by 2030, growing by 26.5% annually over 2020-2030, Says RRH
Global Cloud Robotics Market 2020-2030 by Component, Robot Type, Implementation Module, Connectivity Technology, Region: Trend Forecast and Growth OpportunityTEXAS, US, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global cloud robotics market will reach $40.29 billion by 2030, growing by 26.5% annually over 2020-2030 considering the impact of COVID-19 pandemic. The market is driven by proliferation of the cloud technology, broad spectrum use of wireless technologies, the cost-effectiveness and enhanced process efficiency of cloud robotics, and the increase in the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Highlighted with 94 tables and 155 figures, this 244-page report “Global Cloud Robotics Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Robot Type (Stationary, Wheeled, Legged), Implementation Module (Peer, Proxy, Clone), Connectivity Technology (Cellular, BLE, WiFi/WiMAX, RF, Infrared), Deployment Mode (Public, Private, Hybrid), Business Model (PaaS, IaaS, SaaS), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Personal, Government), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global cloud robotics market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).
Free Sample Report at: https://www.researchreportshub.com/sample-request/global-cloud-robotics-market/
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
• Market Structure
• Growth Drivers
• Restraints and Challenges
• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
• Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global cloud robotics market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Robot Type, Implementation Module, Connectivity Technology, Deployment Mode, Business Model, Application, and Region.
Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
• Hardware
o Robot Devices
o Robot Components
• Software
o Robotics Application Software
o Software for Integrated Virtual Robots
o Software for Cloud Data Storage and Analytics
• Services
o Deployment and Integration
o Connectivity Management
o Strategic Consulting
o Training and Support
Based on Robot Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
• Stationary Robots
o Cartesian/Gantry Robots
o Cylindrical Robots
o Spherical Robots
o SCARA Robots
o Articulated Robots
o Parallel Robots
o Other Stationary Robots
• Wheeled Robots
o Single Wheel Robots
o Two Wheeled Robots
o Three Wheeled Robots
o Four Wheeled Robots
o Six Wheeled Robots
o Tracked Robots
• Legged Robots
o One Leg Robots
o Bipedal/Humanoid Robots
o Tripedal Robots
o Quadrupedal Robots
o Hexapod Robots
o Many Legs Robots
• Flying Robots
• Swimming Robots
• Robotic Balls
• Swarm Robots
• Modular Robots
• Micro Robots
• Nano Robots
• Soft/Elastic Robots
• Snake Robots
• Crawler Robots
• Hybrid Robots
• Other Robot Types
Based on Implementation Module, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
• Peer-based Cloud Robotics
• Proxy-based Cloud Robotics
• Clone-based Cloud Robotics
Based on Connectivity Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
• Cellular
o 3G
o 4G
o 5G
• Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
• WiFi/WiMAX
• Radio Frequency (RF)
• Infrared
Based on Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
• Public Cloud
• Private Cloud
• Hybrid Cloud
Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
• Platform as a Service (PaaS)
• Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
• Software as a Service (SaaS)
Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.
• Industrial Use
o Manufacturing
o Automotive
o Transportation & Logistics
o Other Industrial Sectors
• Commercial & Professional Use
o Healthcare and Medical
o Agriculture
o Retail and Consumer Service
o Travel and Tourism
o Home and Construction
o Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
o Other Commercial Sectors
• Personal & Consumer Use
o Entertainment
o Education
o Personal Healthcare
o Home Appliances
o Cleaning
o Other Personal Sectors
• Government and Military Use
o National Defense
o Homeland Security
o Space Management
Full Report Detail: https://www.researchreportshub.com/global-cloud-robotics-market/17919/
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Business Model, and Application over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
ABB Group
CloudMinds
FANUC Corporation
Google Inc.
HotBlack Robotics Srl
IBM Corporation
iRobot Corp.
KUKA AG
Matrix Industrial Automation
Microsoft Corporation
Ortelio Ltd
Rapyuta Robotics Co., Ltd.
Rockwell Automation Inc.
SoftBank Robotics Holding Corp.
Tend.ai
Yaskawa Electric Corporation
More Related Reports:
https://www.researchreportshub.com/north-america-cloud-robotics-market/17929/
https://www.researchreportshub.com/europe-cloud-robotics-market/17667/
https://www.researchreportshub.com/europe-cloud-robotics-market/17667/
https://www.researchreportshub.com/europe-cloud-robotics-market/17667/
Divyansh Jain
Research Reports Hub
+1 512-487-7970
email us here