US PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on US PRP and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts, by End User (Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals).

An increase in the number of people suffering from alopecia and growing awareness and acceptance of novel treatment techniques are some of the factors driving demand for these procedures.

Alopecia is a condition that causes hair to fall out in small areas, which can be unnoticeable. These patches may connect, however, and then become visible. This disorder develops when the immune system outbreaks the hair follicles, resulting in hair loss.

Stem cell and platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapies are considered regenerative or biomedicines. They are minimally invasive and hence reduce the need for surgery. These therapies help arouse, rebuild, and strengthen hair regrowth, instead of removing damaged tissue from the scalp. An increasing inclination for minimally intrusive procedures over surgeries is expected to boost the U.S. market for PRP and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment.

Novel therapies for alopecia are preferred by dermatologists and patients over conventional drugs such as corticosteroids. Greater preference for these therapies arises from efficient and faster hair regrowth as compared to other corticosteroid treatments. Additionally, ease of administration of these novel therapies is expected to drive demand over the forecast period.

Market Drivers

The US is observing a huge growth in the number of people suffering from alopecia. This growth has in turn boosted the demand for the growth in the PRP and Stem Cell treatment market for a diagnostic patient suffering from alopecia in the US.

Segment Analysis

US PRP and Stem cell market is segmented on the basis of end user industry, the market has been further segmented into hospitals, dermatology clinics, and other centres. The dermatology clinic segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth in the clinic segment is growing owing to the specialized treatment and easy accessibility available at these clinics along-with the alternative of low cost treatment provided by these clinics in the US.

Most of the treatments in the U.S. are done by dermatologists in their privately owned establishment. For instance, according to the National Ambulatory Medical Care Survey (NAMCS) and National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey (NHAMCS), dermatologists treat 84.8 % of total alopecia patients in the U.S. This is paving the way for the segment a significant boost over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the companies profiled in the report include; Orange County Hair Restoration Center, Hair Sciences Center of Colorado, Anderson Center for Hair, Evolution Hair Loss Institute, Savola Aesthetic Dermatology Center, PLC, Virginia Surgical Center, Hair Transplant Institute of Miami, and Colorado Surgical Center& Hair Institute.

The U.S. market for PRP and Stem Cell Alopecia Treatment consists of a large number of clinics and institutes offering innovative alopecia treatment options such as PRP and stem cell therapies. Clinics providing these therapies are present across the country, with the highest number of treatments being carried out in dermatology clinics.

