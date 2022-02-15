Submit Release
February 15, 2022                                                                  

                                                                                               

Poor Spending Documentation Results in Village of Adelphi Finding for Recovery

 

Columbus – A $3,185 Finding for Recovery was included in a recent financial audit report of the Village of Adelphi in Ross County released by Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office for inadequate documentation.

 

“The use of tax payer dollars comes with a lot of responsibility and its own set of rules for accountability,” said Auditor Faber. “The citizens of Adelphi deserve to know how the $3,000 was spent and how it serves a proper public purpose.”

 

The Village failed to provide documentation for a series of purchases between 2019 and 2020 at places like Menards, Young’s Food Town, and Amazon.

 

A Finding for Recovery was issued against Art Wilson, Former Fiscal Officer, and his bonding company, Ohio Plan Risk Management, Inc, in the amount of $3,185 in favor of the Village of Aldelphi’s General Fund in the amount of $263; in favor of the Village of Aldelphi’s Permissive Motor Vehicle Fund in the amount of $133; and in favor of the Village of Aldelphi’s Sewer Operating Fund in the amount of $2,789.

 

A full copy of this report is available online.

 

 

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

 

 

