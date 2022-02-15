Agro Textile Market Demand, Analysis, Growth To Reach USD 14.5 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Agro Textile Market Size – USD 9.8 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.2%, Market Trends – High demand in food industry.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Agro Textile Market accounted for about USD 9.8 Billion in 2019. Growing demand for fishing nets and anti-hail nets are anticipated to remain some of the major drivers for the global agro textile market in the near future. Demand for organic food products is increasing due to awareness associated with fitness and wellness among people. Besides, there is an increasing use of agro textiles in floriculture, culmination and vegetable farming applications. Rising awareness and training related to organic farming in farmers through various schemes and workshops organized by authorities and non-government groups is fueling the demand for agro textile market further. Favourable government regulations are also projected to impact this sector. For instance, the Indian government’s aggressive merchandising for shade nets through NHB and NHM is also predicted to increase the development in this market.

Asia pacific is the dominant region in the agro textile market due to favorable climatic situations and considerable availability of farming land. China is one of the world’s largest exporter of agro textile. Major driving force for the increasing agro textile need in the Asia Pacific region is mainly due to the very best awareness of horticulture & floriculture industry in this region.

Associations such as Sustainable Agriculture Network (SAN), AGRA (important in Africa), and GLOBAL G.A.P. Academy provide expertise to farmers globally to setup requirements and reap new heights inside the subject of food development. Prevalence of schemes and certifications given by government including Integrated Farm Assurance (IFA), The International Gold Standard in Farm Certification, and GFSI schemes in agriculture have advanced standardization in merchandise and production methods.

The demand for color nets are one of the crucial driving factors. They are in most cases dependent on its usage in floriculture and horticulture. Technological advancements in the horticulture sector coupled with development of particle, multilayer and UV protection films, so that one can enhance yield productiveness is anticipated to reinforce market growth for color net merchandise over the estimated period.

Competitive Landscape:

Beaulieu technical textile, Belton Industries Ltd., Bv Agro Irrigation Co., Capatex Ltd., Diatex, Hebel Aining Import and Export, Hy-Tex Limites, Meyabond Industry Trading Co Ltd., Neo Corp International Ltd. and SRF Ltd.

Future key finding of the report

The global agro textiles demand valued at about USD 9.8 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach to about USD 14.5 Billion in 2027. Agrotech possess various benefits such as protection from pest, mild or hail, lightweight, biodegradability, resistance to microorganisms, and high capacity to maintain water.

The demand for the woven type valued at USD 3.0 Billion in 2019 and it is projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period. This type is mainly used for the constructions that are employed for wind and hail protection.

Aquaculture is projected to be the fastest application growing at a CAGR of 5.2% in terms of revenue from 2019 to 2027. Rising importance of fish for applications aside from meals, inclusive of manufacturing of nutraceuticals and nutritional supplements, has been considered one of the number one element for the growth of this sector.

The demand for aggrotech merchandise for animal husbandry inside the Middle East & Africa valued about 4.0 kilo tons in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.4% over the upcoming years.

Market Overview:

The materials and chemicals industry has always employed cutting edge of innovation. It has guided the scientific community as well as individuals to explore new aspects of nature. From medical supplies to paints to perfumes, everything is composed of chemicals. Both new chemical discovery and substance explorations are handled by the materials and chemicals industry. The materials and chemicals industry has always taken a forward-thinking approach, from discovering new compounds to creating new chemical combinations.

This industry includes polymers, dyes, lubricants, surfactants, resins, petrochemicals, bleaches, paints, plastics, soap, detergent, and acids, among other chemicals and chemical products. The materials and chemical industries are known for improving product physical characteristics. Magnetic, optical, structural, and catalytic properties are all altered to increase the product's overall efficacy. Leading players in the materials and chemicals industry have questioned the status quo and produced brilliant inventions that have altered the course of history. Advancement in the materials and chemicals industry can lead other industries in comprehending new types of matter. In this way, it creates a solid foundation for the advancement of society as a whole.

Types:

Woven

Nonwoven

Knitting

Others

Application:

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Floriculture

Horticulture

Husbandry

Regional Segmentation:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

