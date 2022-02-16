NAWIC Sacramento celebrates 60 years advocating for women in the construction industry
Construction professionals are encouraged to participate in various events during Women In Construction Week March 6-12th, 2022.
The focus of Women in Construction (WIC) Week is to highlight women as a viable component of the construction industry. WIC Week also provides an occasion for NAWIC’s thousands of members across the country to raise awareness of the opportunities available for women in the construction industry and to emphasize the growing role of women in the industry. It is also a time for local chapters to give back to their communities.
“The energy in our NAWIC Sacramento Chapter is terrific. Our 60th charter anniversary is coming up in March which makes WIC Week 2022 even more special,” says WIC Week Committee Chair Dona Lisa Buschmann, Bender Insurance Solutions. "This organization opens up networking opportunities not only at the chapter and regional level but also at the national and international levels. NAWIC Sacramento Chapter is an active supporter of various non-profits within our region, join us to grow your career, network, and have an impact on our community. We are excited to build our future together!”
Construction professionals are encouraged to participate in various events during Women In Construction Week March 6-12th, 2022. To be inclusive and give everyone a chance to participate we are going to hold both virtual and in-person events, see the full list here: nawicsacramento.com/event/wic-week-2/
WIC Week Committee members:
Dona Lisa Buschmann, Bender Insurance Solutions
Brianna Falor, BOLDT Company
Liz Romo, GLA
Marsha Perry-Taras, Roebbelen Contracting, Inc.
Sondra Friestad, CSI Construction
Maria Patchin, R&S General Contractors
Lindsey Rowe Parker, Rowe Fenestration, Inc.
ABOUT NAWIC SACRAMENTO: NAWIC Sacramento is an affiliate of the National Association of Women In Construction, an international non-profit association that promotes and supports the advancement and employment of women in the construction industry. Since its founding, NAWIC has grown to a membership of 5,500 women with more than 160 chapters. NAWIC also has International Affiliate Chapters in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. Visit https://nawicsacramento.com/
Lindsey Rowe Parker
NAWIC Sacramento
+1 805-815-7693
