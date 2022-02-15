Global aircraft microturbine engine market size is expected to reach USD 53.63 million by 2027, says Shingetsu Research
Global aircraft microturbine engine market size is projected to value at USD 27.8 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 53.63 million by 2027US, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global aircraft microturbine engine market size is projected to value at USD 27.8 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 53.63 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.84 % during 2020–2027. It is owing to major OEMs and aircraft manufacturers across the world focus on the research & development to reduce operating costs and curb emission levels. Additionally, the increasing focus on the development of clean energy-based engines in aircraft will boost the growth of the global aircraft microturbine engine market. Moreover, the growing awareness around the world for the development of emission-less engines in the aviation sector and cost-effective products will trigger the demand for aircraft microturbine engines in the future periods. A micro-turbine is relatively quiet because the high-frequency sound it produces will quickly attenuate in the atmosphere and point upward and away from the ground. Also, the engine can be configured to produce up to 10 kW of electrical energy. The microturbine engine has many advantages over the traditional reciprocating engine; it can produce higher energy density efficiency (related to weight and size), extremely low heat radiation, and few moving parts make it easy to maintain. It also saves the lubricants and refrigerants needed for air conditioning.
Furthermore, the microturbine helps operators in a new and smarter way, such as provide power autonomously in any ground environment and decreases fuel burn while increasing overall aircraft efficiency and hull value. These factors lead to the robust growth of the global aircraft microturbine engine industry. Also, the microturbine engine widely uses in the urban air mobility and defense industries in making unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) as commonplace as airplanes, trucks, and ships for both commercial and defense use.
Platform Overview in the Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market:
Based on the platform, the global aircraft microturbine engines market classified into VTOL, Air Taxi, Business Jet, Cargo Aerial Vehicle, Ultra-Light Aircraft, Military Trainer Aircraft, and Military UAV. The VTOL segment is likely to lead the market by 2027. It is owing to the growing focus towards the development of a hybrid-electric power generation system that enhances the reach of such aircraft platforms.
Horsepower Overview in the Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines market:
Based on horsepower, the global aircraft microturbine engines market segregated into 5–50 HP, 50–100 HP, and 100–200 HP. The5–50 HP segment likely to lead the market by 2027, owing to its application to provide thrust for UAVs and generate electrical power as small generators.
Engine Type Overview in the Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market:
Based on engine type, the global aircraft microturbine engines market bifurcates into Turbojet Micro Turbine Engines and Turboshaft Micro Turbine Engines. The Turboshaft Micro Turbine Engines segment projected to dominate the market by 2027 due to its uses for light helicopters weighing up to 1,000 kg and its ability to run at cold temperatures below -30 °C without preheating.
Application Overview in the Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market:
Based on the application, the global aircraft microturbine engines market categorized into Civil Aviation, Urban Air Mobility (Uam), Unmanned Aircraft, and Military Aviation. The Urban Air Mobility segment projected to grow a higher rate during the forecast period. It is due to the growing demand for unmanned aircraft in the defense sector for its ability to long endurance and remotely operated by human operators or autonomy.
End-Use Overview in the Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market:
Based on end-use, the global aircraft microturbine engines market segregated into OEM and Aftermarket. OEM segments estimated to dominate the market by 2027 due to the increasing demand for carbon-emission turbines in the defense and the UAV sector.
Regional Overview in the Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market:
By geography, the Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America anticipated dominating the market by 2027, owing to the upsurge in demand for the development of aircraft that are cost-effective, energy-efficient, lightweight, and capable of carrying large payloads over long distances.
Global Aircraft Micro Turbine Engines Market: Competitive Landscape:
Companies such as Honeywell International Inc., UAV Turbines, Inc., Turbotech SAS, PBS Group, GE Aviation, AMT Netherlands B.V., Williams International, Micro Turbine Technology B.V., BF-Turbines, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Elliott Group, Sentient Blue Technologies, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, JetCat Americas, JetsMunt SL, Stuttgart Engineering Propulsion Technologies UG, Lambert Microturbine, Hawk Turbine AB, Bowman, and Brayton Energy are the key players in the global aircraft microturbine engines market.
