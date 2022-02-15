Medical Collagen Market Size Hits US$ 957.4 million by 2028 | Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

Bovine Segment to Lead Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new research study on “Medical Collagen Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Source, Product, and Application,” the market is expected to reach US$ 957.4 million by 2028 from US$ 593.7 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the global medical collagen market and factors driving the market growth.

Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 593.7 Million in 2020

Market Size Value by US$ 957.4 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 6.2% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 172

No. Tables 84

No. of Charts & Figures 76

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Source , Product , and Application

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Collagen is the most abundantly found protein in human body. It occurs mostly in fibrous tissues such as ligaments, skin, tendons, cornea, blood vessels, bones, cartilages, and intervertebral disc. Medical collagen is a biocompatible material with low immunogenicity. Collagen has good hemostatic properties and facilitates wound healing. It is used in cell cultures as it supports cell proliferation in lattice structures and cell binding domain. Medical collagen is widely used in applications such as wound healing, tissue engineering, reconstructive surgeries, bone grafts, and cosmetic surgeries. The growth of the medical collagen market is attributed to the factors such as the rising applications of collagen in the medical industry, and growing FDA approvals and product launches. However, product recalls hinder the market growth.

Rising Applications of Collagen in Medical Industry

Collagen is the protein found in connective tissues of the body. It is the most abundant protein found in the mammals, which makes up around 25%–35% of the whole-body protein content. As collagen is weakly antigenic and biodegradable, it has excellent biocompatibility. Thus, making it a primary resource in medical applications.

The cardiac extracellular matrix (ECM) consists of fibrillar collagen that provides a means of force transmission, preserves myocardial integrity, and supports myocyte geometry. Several studies have proved that consuming collagen supplements will help in reducing the risk of heart-related conditions.

Collagen is one of the key constituents in cosmetic formulations as it has moisturizing, regenerating, and film-forming properties. Collagen has excellent ability to bind water that helps in maintaining proper water content in the skin throughout the day, which makes the skin moisturized and softened. Moreover, collagen fillers are widely used in aesthetic medicine. The subcutaneous injection of soluble collagen enhances the quality and density of the skin, thereby repairing its dermatological defects.

Collagen is naturally involved in the wound-healing process and the use of collagen-based wound dressings offers several advantages for acute and chronic wound closure. Additionally, collagen dressings can control the moisture of the wound, by either absorbing or providing moisture. Thus, collagen is widely used in dressings, particles, and flowable scaffolds to treat acute and chronic wounds.

Collagen-based biomaterials have a wide range of applications in vivo and in vitro. Collagen has been widely used to develop synthetic bone graft substitutes of spine, extremities, and dental. Further, collagen scaffolds are developed to mimic and regenerate native tissues and are being rapidly adopted for cartilage repair.

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Based on source, the bovine segment held the largest market share in 2020. Also, the same segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Bovine is derived from the bone and skin of cows. It delivers 18 amino acids that include 8 essential amino acids. Bovine is a viable source of proline and glycine. Bovine collagen is used to produce medical devices and this collagen is derived from purified collagen extracts obtained from the bovine dermis. Many of the companies obtain the bovine raw material for medical applications mainly from veterinary controlled herds.

The growth of the medical collagen market is mainly attributed to the factors such as the rising applications of collagen in the medical industry, and growing FDA approvals and product launches. However, the product recalls hinder the market growth.

Medical Collagen Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

DSM; Integra Lifesciences Corporation; Collagen Matrix, Inc.; Encoll; Collagen Solutions Plc; Innocoll; Symatese; Gelita Ag; Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd; and Croda Interntional PLC are among the leading companies operating in the medical collagen market.

