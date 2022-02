Mighty Paw Launches Ergonomic Pooper Scooper To Make Yard Pick Up Easier & Quicker

Mighty Paw Pooper Scooper Rake & Tray Set The Mighty Paw Pooper Scooper makes it easy to pick up after your dog without bending You don't need any tools to assemble the Pooper Scooper

The family orientated dog gear company released a new product for busy dog owners that keeps their outdoor space clean with minimal effort.

We’re excited to announce the arrival of our ergonomic Pooper Scooper Set. You can now easily pick up after your pet without bending, kneeling and experiencing back pain.” — Corey Smith, CEO and Founder Mighty Paw

ROCHESTER, NY, USA, February 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell, Slow Feeder Dog Bowl and other innovative dog gear and chews , announced the launch of their new ergonomic Pooper Scooper It’s a heavy-duty tray and rake set with adjustable, thick yet lightweight stainless steel poles that extend and retract in order to fit everyone’s height. Thanks to its push-and-click design, the set is easy to assemble without the need for any tools.The durable rake and tray are both rust-proof and can be used to pick up pet waste or yard debris in all weather conditions and on a variety of surfaces. For example, dirt, grass, gravel, sand and concrete.It’s easy to hose off after each use and can be stored hanging or standing upright.***Pooper Scooper Set Details***2 Piece set: Tray & rakeMulti surface and multi purpose designFor comfortable pet waste & yard debris pick upUse on dirt, sand, grass, gravel and concreteAluminum trayCarbon steel rake2 Stainless steel polesEasy to assemble, adjust and storeNo more bending, kneeling or back painLightweight but sturdy designUse in all weather conditionsRust proof & safe to handle2 Polypropylene plastic storage clipsHandle grip hole designEasy to clean & store***Lengths***Tray & pole: 18 - 37”Rake & pole: 22 - 42”Tray size: 10” x 9” x 2.5”***About Mighty Paw***Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###