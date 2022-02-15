Mighty Paw Launches Ergonomic Pooper Scooper To Make Yard Pick Up Easier & Quicker
The family orientated dog gear company released a new product for busy dog owners that keeps their outdoor space clean with minimal effort.
We’re excited to announce the arrival of our ergonomic Pooper Scooper Set. You can now easily pick up after your pet without bending, kneeling and experiencing back pain.”ROCHESTER, NY, USA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mighty Paw, creators of the Smart Bell, Slow Feeder Dog Bowl and other innovative dog gear and chews, announced the launch of their new ergonomic Pooper Scooper.
— Corey Smith, CEO and Founder Mighty Paw
It’s a heavy-duty tray and rake set with adjustable, thick yet lightweight stainless steel poles that extend and retract in order to fit everyone’s height. Thanks to its push-and-click design, the set is easy to assemble without the need for any tools.
The durable rake and tray are both rust-proof and can be used to pick up pet waste or yard debris in all weather conditions and on a variety of surfaces. For example, dirt, grass, gravel, sand and concrete.
It’s easy to hose off after each use and can be stored hanging or standing upright.
***Pooper Scooper Set Details***
2 Piece set: Tray & rake
Multi surface and multi purpose design
For comfortable pet waste & yard debris pick up
Use on dirt, sand, grass, gravel and concrete
Aluminum tray
Carbon steel rake
2 Stainless steel poles
Easy to assemble, adjust and store
No more bending, kneeling or back pain
Lightweight but sturdy design
Use in all weather conditions
Rust proof & safe to handle
2 Polypropylene plastic storage clips
Handle grip hole design
Easy to clean & store
***Lengths***
Tray & pole: 18 - 37”
Rake & pole: 22 - 42”
Tray size: 10” x 9” x 2.5”
***About Mighty Paw***
Founded by Corey Smith in 2015, Mighty Paw is a small family-owned and operated dog gear company that’s headquartered in Rochester, NY. Their first product, a hands-free bungee leash set, was born out of sheer necessity when Corey and his wife Sonya, both avid runners, couldn’t find the right gear for runs with their dog Barley. Since then, Mighty Paw has designed a full range of high-quality, affordable products that make life easier and more fun for active dog parents. https://mightypaw.com https://mightypaw.com/blogs/news https://www.instagram.com/mightypaw/ ###
Corey Smith
Mighty Paw
