Global E-Clinical Solutions Market Size & Share Points 13.8% CAGR, Projected to Reach USD 13.84 Billion by 2026: Says Facts & Factors

Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled "E-Clinical Solutions Market By Product (Electronic Data capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Clinical Analytics Platform and Trial Supply Management (RTMS), Clinical Data Integration Platform, Safety Solutions, Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Electronic Trail Master Files (eTMF), and Others), By Delivery Mode (Web-Hosted Services, On-Premises Solutions, & Cloud-based Services), By Clinical Phase Trials (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, & Phase IV), By Industry Verticals (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Consulting Service Companies & Academic Research Institutions, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Hospitals & clinics, and Others), and By Regions - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2021 – 2026" in its research database.

This is a professional and very detailed report about the main and secondary drivers of the E-Clinical Solutions market, as well as production, market share, leading segments, and geographic analysis (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What are E-Clinical Solutions? How big is the E-Clinical Solutions Market?

Market Overview:

Researchers managing extensive clinical trials often facilitate a range of tools in order to avoid and to prevent advanced protocols, avoiding communicative errors, randomizing subjects, maintaining stable data, analyzing clusters of results, among others. Previously, clinical trials were conducted by heavy human communication for recruitment, absorption, delivery mode, and collection of data with the help of physical forms, and so on. However, with the advancements in technology, clinical trials have now transformed into a work of clear and precise science-based research.

With the uptake of technological advancements such as IoT and further digitizing of the healthcare structure in a universal format, the enormous amounts of data to be processed and cataloged call for structured solutions. E-clinical solutions provide similar services under their domain which makes them highly vital for the management of such tasks. In essence, the World Economic Forum indicated that healthcare systems around the world produced 50 Petabytes of data per year since the advent of the internet.

Industry Major Market Players

Oracle Corporation

Paraxel International Corporation

Datatrak International

ERT

OmniComm Systems

CRF Health

Medidata Solutions

BioClinica

MaxisIT

ERT Clinical

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the e-clinical solutions market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the e-clinical solutions market forward?

What are the e-clinical solutions Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the e-clinical solutions market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the e-clinical solutions market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Product, by Delivery Mode, by Clinical Trial Phase, by Industry Vertical, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: Growth Factors

A trend of increasing spending on R&D is observed by pharma-biotech companies coupled with IT-related solutions for the betterment of their products and services. Additionally, increase in procedural costs along with stringent regulatory policies associated with clinical trial studies or research, the demand for E-clinical solutions has been on a steady rise. Furthermore, excess government grants are being provided in order to comply with the dispatched ordinances.

The development of various software applications is gaining acceptance within clinical trials of international modulations which further pushes the demand for e-clinical solutions. Other reasons for growth in revenue can be accredited toward higher quality and concise data, adherence to imposed guidelines by government bodies, and approved and certified solutions by manufacturers and vendors. With the growing risks of heart diseases, cancer, diabetes, and other fatal diseases on the rise, extensive and well-funded clinical trials are well within the scope of the solutions and services e-clinical solutions aim to provide. However, the inadequacy of professionals and patients along with security risks involving confidential data can restrain the market growth.

Collaborative research and mergers in the sector of e-clinical solutions often led to huge advancements in the market. Medidata and SHYFT partnered together in terms of their healthcare data analytics branch by which Medidata was able to produce real-world evidence from EMR’s and health claims to their combined customer base.

Another collaboration between Veeva System proposed a Vault CTMS routine that propels the firm in managing and reimbursing operational status towards their research website. The following strategy added the bonus of combining the existing service portfolio with the consumers from their clinical studies further strengthening their revenue streams and market foothold.

Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 6.37 Billion Projected Market Size in 2026 USD 13.84 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13.8% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2026 Key Market Players Oracle Corporation, Paraxel International Corporation, Datatrak International, ERT, OmniComm Systems, CRF Health, Medidata Solutions, BioClinica, MaxisIT, ERT Clinical, and Others Key Segment By Product, By Delivery Mode, By Clinical Trial Phase, By Industry Vertical, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

E-Clinical Solutions Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global e-clinical solutions market is segregated based on product, clinical phase, delivery mode, industry verticals, and regions.

The product segment can be disintegrated between electronic data capture (EDC) and clinical data management systems (CDMS), clinical trial management systems (CTMS), clinical analytics platform and trial supply management (RTMS), clinical data integration platform, safety solutions, electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA), electronic trail master files (eTMF), and others. With emerging technologies in the following category, the EDC category is expected to occupy the largest market share due to its existing foothold in the sector.

The industry verticals can be broken down into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, consulting service companies & academic research institutions, medical device manufacturers, and hospitals & clinics. The CRO’s and pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms are expected to occupy the larger market share in terms of revenue due to their main functionality and purpose.

Regional Dominance:

North America Region Occupies the Largest Market Share

The early adaption of the technology coupled with years of R&D in the sector of pharmaceutical know-how propelled the North American region to gather a huge foothold in the regional outlook. Furthermore, incentive programs initiated by the government bodies along with huge investments from the private sector have propelled the market growth in the region.

The Asia-Pacific region will account for the highest growing CAGR within the forecast period. Lesser restrictions for clinical trials and added government funding coupled with major clinical studies being outsourced to the technologically rich countries have pushed the market in the region by a huge margin.

Browse the full “E-Clinical Solutions Market By Product (Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS), Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS), Clinical Analytics Platform and Trial Supply Management (RTMS), Clinical Data Integration Platform, Safety Solutions, Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA), Electronic Trail Master Files (eTMF), and Others), By Delivery Mode (Web-Hosted Services, On-Premises Solutions, & Cloud-based Services), By Clinical Phase Trials (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, & Phase IV), By Industry Verticals (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Consulting Service Companies & Academic Research Institutions, Medical Device Manufacturers, and Hospitals & clinics, and Others), and By Regions - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/e-clinical-solutions-market

The global E-Clinical Solutions market is segmented as follows:

Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: By Product Segment Analysis

Electronic Data Capture (EDC) and Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

Clinical Trial Management Systems (CTMS)

Clinical Analytics Platform and Trial Supply Management (RTMS)

Clinical Data Integration Platform

Safety Solutions

Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA)

Electronic Trail Master Files (eTMF)

Others

Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: By Delivery Mode Segment Analysis

Web-Hosted Services

On-Premises Solutions

Cloud-based Services

Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: By Clinical Trial Phase Segment Analysis

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Global E-Clinical Solutions Market: By Industry Vertical Segment Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Consulting Service Companies & Academic Research Institutions

Medical Device Manufacturers

Hospitals & clinics

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

