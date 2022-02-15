Urology Laser Market Research Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report on Urology Laser Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts by Type of Laser (Holmium Laser, Thulium Laser, Neodymium, Green Laser Light, Diode Laser, Erbium), Applications (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH), Kidney Stones, Tumour, Strictures). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Pharma Contract Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Urology Laser Market

The COViD-19 pandemic impact on the Urology Laser Market growth is considered to be modest as the market is directly influenced by the spread of the kidney-related disorders globally. The spread of pandemic is not making any negative impact on the growth of the Urology Laser market .

Market Drivers

The need for laser in urology process is increasing due to effective laser tissue interface provided by these systems. Moreover, improvements in lasers and fiberoptics have created an amalgamation of endoscopes (small-diameter endoscopic instruments) and laser technology that can reach in the parts of human body which are otherwise difficult to reach using hand or scalpel. Rising occurrence of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections, implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) in the U.S., technological advancements, and growing elderly population are other aspects are expected to drive market growth.

According to the National Centre for Health Statistics, Urinary tract infections are the second-most common type of infections, accounting for about 8.1 million visits to healthcare workers each year. In the U.S., over 20 million people suffer from some type of chronic kidney disease (Source: Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)).

One of the major factors boosting the market growth for urology lasers is the implementation of minimally intrusive surgical techniques in holmium systems as well as thulium laser treatment systems. These systems provide several benefits such as greater efficacy, safety, and speedy recovery, which has caused in increased demand for holmium and thulium systems. These systems have provided fruitful consequences while reducing the side effects of treatment, and offer benefits such as shorter hospital stays, faster recovery, decrease in blood loss, and lower general body pain as a result of smaller cuts. Thus, the effectiveness and safety characteristics of these systems are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Segment Analysis

The increasing cases of urological illnesses such as urolithiasis, bladder cancer, urinary calculi, and prostate diseases, the demand for urology lasers has increased extensively. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market over the analysis period primarily due to the increasing number of patients with urology-related disorders. According to the National Centre for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), in West Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, as well as some developed countries (South Korea and Japan), the incidence of urological disorders is 5% to 19.1%.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the major players in the global endourology equipment & consumables market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Cook Medical Incorporated (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH (Germany), Lumenis Ltd. (Israel), and others.

