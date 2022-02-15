Submit Release
NobelBiz and Balto Partnership Aims to Improve the Contact Center Ecosystem

NobelBiz takes a step further in perfecting one of the best contact center solutions on the market

With Balto, we offer our customers real-time guidance, coaching, and QA at their fingertips. This empowers contact centers to improve essential business KPIs, such as agent retention, CSAT, and NPS.”
— Steve Bederman, President of NobelBiz Inc.
CHEYENNE, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NobelBiz, a leading innovator in contact center telecom and software solutions, has partnered with Balto, the #1 real-time guidance platform for contact centers, to integrate Balto’s sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) tools as part of the NobelBiz contact center technology solutions suite.

By integrating Balto’s AI-powered guidance for agents, NobelBiz takes a step further in perfecting one of the best contact center solutions on the market, while Balto expands its fast-growing integration footprint.

NobelBiz provides the reliable platform and technology needed to ensure call centers run at peak performance. Balto’s AI real-time guidance solutions further enhance the NobelBiz OMNI+ platform. With this strategic partnership, contact centers are now able to optimize conversations with their customers, ensuring a working environment where agents are more efficient, make fewer mistakes, and convert more.

The result is a call center that runs smoothly, increases average sales, maintains compliance, and allows managers to rest easy knowing they have real-time access to the performance of their call center.

For more information and to see the platform in action, visit the NobelBiz | Balto partnership page.

About NobelBiz
NobelBiz is a world-class Telecom and CCaaS company with 20 years of experience delivering complete solutions for contact centers across the globe with two main products. The NobelBiz Voice Carrier Network is the only network built from the ground up to accommodate and encourage contact-center-specific traffic. The NobelBiz OMNI+ cloud contact center software features a unique blend of capabilities: from Omnichannel and Impressive API integrations to simple cross-channel campaign setup and remote work, among others.

About Balto
Balto is the #1 real-time guidance platform for contact centers. Balto is centered around a simple truth: better conversations make more money. Powered by AI, Balto scales best practices to agents with the push of a button and gives immediate insight into what’s working and what’s not. Founded in 2017 and based in St. Louis, Missouri, Balto has guided over 100 million conversations around the world.

