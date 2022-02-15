Indonesia Digital Diabetes Management Market to Grow with a CAGR of 17.97% During 2021-2030 and Attain a Revenue of USD 612.18 Million by 2030; Surge in Prevalence of Diabetes in the Nation to Contribute to the Market Growth

Key Companies Covered in the Indonesia Digital Diabetes Management Market Research Report Are Brighter AB, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic, Azumio Inc., Smart Meter LLC, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biocon, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and others key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Indonesia ranked 7th amongst the top 10 countries or territories for the number of adults (20-79 years) with diabetes in the year 2019. The statistics also stated that in the nation, the number of people with diabetes between the same age group grew from 5654.3 Thousands in the year 2000 to 19465.1 Thousands in the year 2021. Moreover, the prevalence of the disease is projected to touch 28569.9 Thousands by the end of 2045.

Kenneth Research recently released a report on “ Indonesia Digital Diabetes Management Market ” which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The report includes a detailed analysis of the latest market trends, key market opportunities, as well as the growth factors and the challenges associated with the market. Moreover, the report also covers the profiling of the key market players operating in the market along with an in-depth analysis of their product portfolio.

The prevalence of both diagnosed and undiagnosed diabetes in Indonesia is growing significantly. In the other statistics by the IDF, the number of people with undiagnosed diabetes between the age group 20 and 79 years in the year 2021 registered to 14341.9 Thousands. The rising concern for the prevalence of the disease is therefore raising the need for early diagnosis and treatment, which in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for digital diabetes management solutions. The Indonesia digital diabetes management market registered a revenue of USD 117.71 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 612.18 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 17.97% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market can also be attributed to the rising advancements in medical technology, growing adoption of IT in healthcare, surge in demand for mobile health (mhealth) applications, backed by the growing internet using population, and the increasing use of smart wearables by the individuals in the nation. In the other statistics by the World Bank, the number of individuals using the internet as a share of the population in Indonesia increased from 10.92% in the year 2010 to 53.726% in the year 2020. Besides this, the surge in spending on health in the nation is also predicted to create significant opportunities for market growth in the coming years. According to the statistics by the Organization for Economic Co-Operation and Development (OECD), health spending in Indonesia increased from USD 273.3/capita in the year 2011 to USD 336.7/capita in the year 2018.

The Indonesia digital diabetes management market is segmented on the basis of end-user into home care settings, hospitals & specialty diabetes clinics, academic & research institutes, sports & gym centers, and others. Amongst these segments, the hospitals & specialty diabetes clinics segment registered the largest revenue of USD 40.19 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach a revenue of USD 214.14 Million by the end of 2030. Alternatively, the home care settings segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 18.55% during the forecast period and also attain the second-largest revenue by the end of 2030.

The Indonesia digital diabetes management market is further segmented by diabetes type into type 1 and type 2. Amongst these segments, the type 2 segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of USD 142.54 Million by the end of 2022 and further grow with the highest CAGR of 18.02% during the forecast period.

The Indonesia digital diabetes management market is also segmented on the basis of product & service, and by device type.

Indonesia Digital Diabetes Management Market, Segmentation by Product & Service

Device Smart Glucose Meters Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems Smart Insulin Pumps Tubeless/Patch Pump Closed Loop Pump Others Smart Insulin Pens

Services Application Diabetes & Blood Glucose Tracking Apps Obesity & Diet Management Apps Diabetes Management Software & Platform



Indonesia Digital Diabetes Management Market, Segmentation by Device Type

Handheld Devices

Wearable Devices

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Indonesia digital diabetes management market that are included in our report are Brighter AB, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Medtronic, Azumio Inc., Smart Meter LLC, Abbott, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biocon, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and others.

