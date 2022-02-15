Submit Release
News Search

There were 714 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,934 in the last 365 days.

Governor Lamont Statement on Today’s Expiration of His Authority to Issue Emergency Orders Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

02/15/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on Today’s Expiration of His Authority to Issue Emergency Orders Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding today’s expiration of his authority to issue emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

“Today marks a new phase in our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are by no means declaring mission accomplished in our efforts to stop the spread of this virus, but we are acknowledging that this is a long-term situation that will need a long-term response. Since the beginning of this pandemic, my administration has been able to work collaboratively with the legislature to swiftly enact the essential emergency orders that have been in the best interest of public safety and health. During this time, we built the structure that is supporting our state’s response to this virus. Going forward, while our authority to issue these emergency orders is expiring, I have no doubt that we will be able to faithfully continue collaborating with the legislature to enact policies that keep our state safe to the greatest extent possible.”

Governor Lamont declared public health and civil preparedness emergencies on March 10, 2020, which gave him the authority to issue emergency orders that limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect public safety. Under an agreement reached with the Connecticut General Assembly, that authority expires today.

Twitter: @GovNedLamont
Facebook: Office of Governor Ned Lamont

You just read:

Governor Lamont Statement on Today’s Expiration of His Authority to Issue Emergency Orders Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.