Press Releases

02/15/2022

Governor Lamont Statement on Today’s Expiration of His Authority to Issue Emergency Orders Related to the COVID-19 Pandemic

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding today’s expiration of his authority to issue emergency orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic:

“Today marks a new phase in our state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are by no means declaring mission accomplished in our efforts to stop the spread of this virus, but we are acknowledging that this is a long-term situation that will need a long-term response. Since the beginning of this pandemic, my administration has been able to work collaboratively with the legislature to swiftly enact the essential emergency orders that have been in the best interest of public safety and health. During this time, we built the structure that is supporting our state’s response to this virus. Going forward, while our authority to issue these emergency orders is expiring, I have no doubt that we will be able to faithfully continue collaborating with the legislature to enact policies that keep our state safe to the greatest extent possible.”

Governor Lamont declared public health and civil preparedness emergencies on March 10, 2020, which gave him the authority to issue emergency orders that limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect public safety. Under an agreement reached with the Connecticut General Assembly, that authority expires today.