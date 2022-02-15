The global PV market to maintain healthy growth of CAGR of 2.0% till 2028
Global Solar PV Market report covering players like Hanwha, Sharp, First Solar, and Kyocera Solar, etc. now available from MarketResearchReports.comLEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global PV market has maintained the overall growth trend despite lockdowns in various countries, although the spread of COVID-19 has had some impact on PV installed capacity. In 2020, a substantial increase of 130GW in new PV installed capacity is recorded globally, representing a year-on-year increase of 13%, in terms of installed capacity, the United States is the second-largest market in the world. Solar PV generation increased a record 156 TWh (23%) in 2020 to reach 821 TWh. It demonstrated the second-largest absolute generation growth of all renewable technologies in 2020.
In value terms Global Solar PV market size was estimated at USD 47.6 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 54.5 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.0%
Read more at: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/blog/2022/02/02/global-pv-market-will-maintain-growth-momentum-despite-impact-covid
Why you should buy this report:
The report provides market size by Segment:
• Crystalline Silicon
• Compound Type
• Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022.
• Residential
• Commercial
• Ground Station
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
• Americas
o United States
o Canada
o Mexico
o Brazil
• APAC
o China
o Japan
o Korea
o Southeast Asia
o India
o Australia
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Russia
• Middle East & Africa
o Egypt
o South Africa
o Israel
o Turkey
o GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include
1. Hanwha
2. Sharp
3. First Solar
4. Kyocera Solar
5. SunPower
6. REC Group
7. Solar Frontier
8. Solarworld
9. NSP
10. SoloPower
11. Trina Solar
12. Yingli
13. Canadian Solar
14. Jinko Solar
15. JA Solar
16. ReneSola
17. Shunfeng
18. Chint Group
19. Hareonsolar
20. Eging PV
21. Risen
22. HT-SAAE
23. CSUN
24. BYD
25. Hanergy
Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/lpi/global-solar-pv-market-growth-2022-2028
Search Other reports from premix categories: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/search/site/solar
For Tailor-made research services please visit: Custom Market Research
About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 to Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global ®ional markets which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.
Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn