The global PV market to maintain healthy growth of CAGR of 2.0% till 2028

The global PV market has maintained the overall growth trend despite lockdowns in various countries, although the spread of COVID-19 has had some impact on PV installed capacity. In 2020, a substantial increase of 130GW in new PV installed capacity is recorded globally, representing a year-on-year increase of 13%, in terms of installed capacity, the United States is the second-largest market in the world. Solar PV generation increased a record 156 TWh (23%) in 2020 to reach 821 TWh. It demonstrated the second-largest absolute generation growth of all renewable technologies in 2020.In value terms Global Solar PV market size was estimated at USD 47.6 billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 54.5 billion in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.0%

The report provides market size by Segment:
• Crystalline Silicon
• Compound Type
• Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2017 to 2022.
• Residential
• Commercial
• Ground Station

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
• Americas
o United States
o Canada
o Mexico
o Brazil
• APAC
o China
o Japan
o Korea
o Southeast Asia
o India
o Australia
• Europe
o Germany
o France
o UK
o Italy
o Russia
• Middle East & Africa
o Egypt
o South Africa
o Israel
o Turkey
o GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the prominent manufacturers in this market, include
1. Hanwha
2. Sharp
3. First Solar
4. Kyocera Solar
5. SunPower
6. REC Group
7. Solar Frontier
8. Solarworld
9. NSP
10. SoloPower
11. Trina Solar
12. Yingli
13. Canadian Solar
14. Jinko Solar
15. JA Solar
16. ReneSola
17. Shunfeng
18. Chint Group
19. Hareonsolar
20. Eging PV
21. Risen
22. HT-SAAE
23. CSUN
24. BYD
25. Hanergy