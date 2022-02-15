PET Blow Molder Market is projected to reach US$ 57.3 Mn by 2026- FMI
PET Blow Molder Market – Analysis, Outlook, Growth Trends, and ForecastDUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The PET blow molder market is expanding at an impressive rate, thanks to the rising demand of PET bottles as a preferred packaging solution across various industries. According to a report by Future Market Insights, the demand is expected to increase for packaging food and beverages products and pharmaceutical products. Besides these, the personal care industry also has emerged as a key end user.
Machines for forming PET bottles, such as PET blow moulder machines are in great demand for producing bottles of various sizes. Blow moulding machines of various technologies, including extrusion blow moulding, injection blow moulding and stretch blow moulding are increasingly used by the manufacturers of PET bottles.
While there is little difference between market share held by automatic and semi-automatic segments, the former will exhibit a higher growth in valuation at 4.0% CAGR between 2022 and 2026.
For Critical Insights, Request for PDF Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-13117
Key Takeaways from PET Blow Molder Market
Rising at 4.8% CAGR, PET blow moulder will find increasing application across food, beverages, pharmaceutical, personal care, and other industries
With some of the leading market players headquartered in the U.S., nearly 64% overall sales in North America will concentrate in the country
Marginal recovery of sales post COVID-19 is likely in the U.K., however, not before 2022, finds the report
Germany and Italy will continue driving sales of PET bottles in Europe, thus driving PET blow moulder market
Expansion of the retail sector will bode well for the market in China and Japan
“Companies operating in the market are introducing innovative technologies to offer automation and greater production efficiency. They are looking to capitalize on the demand for more sustainable packaging solutions as industries seek to optimally use available resources,” says FMI analyst.
Demand from Personal Care Segments Driving Growth
The PET blow packaging for homecare sector includes sprays used for cleaning, fragrance sprays, and others. The rising concern for health has led towards the usage of various products to keep the home and workplace clean. This concern boost the sales of homecare sprays which falls under aerosol packaging. These homecare sprays are made up of PET material.
PET blow moulding machinery gets an indirect boost in the demand. Moreover, these sprays are easy to use and clean the surface without getting worried about the product temperature or life. PET blow moulder used for homecare products are cost effective and easy to handle, store, & transport. On the back of these factors, the market for PET blow moulder is estimated to expand during the forecast period.
To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, get customized report - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-13117
Who is Winning?
Nissei Asb Company, Sacmi Imola, Inc., and KHS GmbH are the top players operating in the PET Blow Moulder market. Furthermore, Sidel, MITRA, Tech-Long Inc., are also the noticeable players in the PET Blow Moulder market. The Tier 3 players in the market hold 60-65% in the global PET Blow Moulder market. In conclusion, key players contribute almost 35-40% of the global market.
PET Blow Molder Market by Category
By Machine Type :
Extrusion Blow Molding Machine
Injection Blow Molding Machine
Stretch Blow Molding Machine
By Technology Type :
Manual
Automatic
Semi-Automatic
By End Use :
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Others
Have Any Questions Regarding PET Blow Molder Market Report, Ask Our Experts@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-13117
About FMI
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth.
Contact Us:
Future Market Insights
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/pet-blow-moulder-market
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here