Legislate interviews LexisNexis UK on how legal tech is moving into the mainstream
On the Legislate podcast, LexisNexis UK discusses how legal tech is moving into the mainstream from cloud based collaboration tools to document automation.
RELX (LSE:REL)OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legislate interviews Chris O'Connor, Director of Solutions at LexisNexis UK, the leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics. In this podcast episode, Chris shares how legal tech is moving into the mainstream from cloud based collaboration tools to document automation.
Chris O'Connor, Director of Solutions at LexisNexis UK, "What I've actually seen is legal tech move into the mainstream, which for us as a big incumbent legal technology provider is really encouraging. We're seeing across the entire market, including down to small firms and in-house corporate teams, much greater adoption of just, even simple tech. The move to-, I remember conversations we had at the start at the pandemic, law firms having to scramble to order laptops because they only had desktops, and they couldn't physically support home working because they, they didn't have the technology. And then the wide scale adoption of telecommunications tools. Again, has totally surpassed expectations and it's now become second nature and just a way of working for everyone in the legal industry. And now I think we're seeing the next generation of that, people are seeing, you know, these things that previously held out against have happened and it went actually pretty seamlessly and actually we can see huge benefits from this."
Charles Brecque, CEO of Legislate, "Incremental improvements in legal tech adoption compound and the successful adoption of simple tech increases the likelihood of more powerful tools like document automation to be adopted. Document automation helps empower non-lawyers users to safely create legal documents which is why legal tech moving into the mainstream will help advance the rule of law and access to justice. "
