Shvabe Starting to Deliver Medical Equipment to Iraq and Malaysia

Shvabe Holding of Rosteс has transferred to distributors the first batches of infrared heaters and multifunctional inhalation anesthesia devices.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shvabe Holding of Rosteс State Corporation has transferred to distributors the first batches of infrared heaters and multifunctional inhalation anesthesia devices. The equipment from Russia will be used at medical facilities in Baghdad and Kuala Lumpur.

The Radiant Heat–BONO IR-heater for newborns and the MAIA-01 anesthesiology system, both produced by the Ural Optical and Mechanical Plant (UOMZ), are exported to Iraq and Malaysia for the first time ever. The healthcare ministries of the respective countries registered the devices in late 2021.

"To deliver, we won open tenders. Our partners’ choice of our products was based on their wide range of functions and outstanding performance, as confirmed by healthcare professionals in Russia and some other countries. Previously, we supplied breathing aid devices, incubators and phototherapeutic equipment to Baghdad and Kuala Lumpur. Adding new products to these deliveries expands our current partnership," said Anatoly Sludnykh, UOMZ Director General.
The Radiant Heat–BONO heater is used as the primary or additional source of heat for newborns during their resuscitation or super-intensive phototherapy to be performed in perinatal centers, obstetric institutions or research institutes.

The MAIA-01 system is intended for inhalation anesthesia of adults or children over one year during surgeries or artificial lung ventilation.

These products have scooped various awards in the field of science, technology, environmental protection and healthcare. Nowadays, medical equipment produced by the Urals enterprise of the Shvabe Holding, including devices for infant resuscitation and intensive care, is operated in hundreds of clinics both in Russia and abroad.

