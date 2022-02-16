Military Gliders and Drones Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

Military Gliders And Drones Global Market Report 2022– Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Military Gliders and Drones Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the military gliders and drones market size is expected to grow from $29.98 billion in 2021 to $35.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The military gliders and drones market is expected to reach $61.80 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%. Increasing funding on unmanned aerial vehicles or drones is projected to contribute to the growth of the military gliders and drones market.

The military gliders and drones market consists of sales of military gliders & drones by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce gliders and drones. A glider is a fixed-wing aircraft that flies using naturally occurring air currents. A drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle that is guided remotely or autonomously. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Global Military Gliders and Drones Market Trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in military gliders and drones is gaining popularity in the military drones and gliders market. Top companies in the industry are focusing on designing and developing drones and UAVs with AI capabilities.

Global Military Gliders and Drones Market Segments

The global military gliders and drones market is segmented:

By Type: Military Gliders, Military Drones

By Technology: Remotely Operated, Semi-Autonomous, Autonomous

By Application: Search and Rescue, National Defense, Military Exercises, Others

By Geography: The global military gliders and drones market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Military Gliders and Drones Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides military gliders and drones global market business overview, analyzes and military gliders and drones global market forecast market size and growth, military gliders and drones global market share analysis, military gliders and drones global market segments and geographies, military gliders and drones global market players, military gliders and drones market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The military gliders and drones market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Military Gliders and Drones Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Schempp-Hirth Flugzeugbau GmbH, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, Lockheed Martin, Textron Systems, BAE Systems Inc., Jonker Sailplanes, Leonardo, Boeing, DG Flugzeugbau GmbH and Aerovironment Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

