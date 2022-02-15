Pressure Transmitter Market Estimated to Reach US$ 4.18 Billion Globally By 2026

Pressure Transmitter Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 4.18 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.57% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Pressure Transmitter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global pressure transmitter market reached a value of US$ 3.19 Billion in 2020. A pressure transmitter refers to a device that is designed to measure and determine the differences in pressure levels of liquids, fluids or gases. It is used to generate analog or digital signals based on the pressure applied and to regulate the compression depending upon the application. It comprises an electronic amplifier and pressure transducer that are employed for accurately transmitting the measured data over long distances. These devices are extremely durable, can withstand unfavorable environments and are immune to radiation and electromagnetic fields. They can also be used in combination with other devices for measuring depth, water flow and altitude across numerous industry verticals, including chemical, automobile, power generation, oil and gas, food and beverages, and metals and mining.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pressure-transmitter-market/requestsample

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Pressure Transmitter Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the confluence of rapid industrialization and increasing automation across industrial verticals. These processes require the use of digital communication interfaces with remote calibration and diagnostics, which has led to the replacement of conventionally used analog pressure transmitters with their digital counterparts. Since these devices can be used while being submerged in water and be easily connected to electric circuits, they are rapidly gaining prominence in the industrial sector. The market is further driven by the growing utilization of these transmitters in the consumer electronics industry. They are extensively employed for indoor navigation and designing a user-friendly interface of several electronics, which is boosting their sales across the globe. The increasing utilization of these devices in multiple healthcare applications is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. These transmitters are employed to regulate the quality of steam in steam sterilizers. They are also used for transmitting blood pressure information from the catheter to the monitoring system. Continual technological advancements in the market and the rising investments in the energy industry are further expected to contribute to the market growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global pressure transmitter market to reach a value of US$ 4.18 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.57% during 2021-2026.

View Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pressure-transmitter-market

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• ABB Ltd.

• Dwyer Instruments Inc.

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Endress+Hauser Consult AG

• General Electric Co.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Sensata Technologies Inc.

• SensorONE Ltd.

• Siemens AG

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, sensing technology, fluid type, application and end-use industry.

Breakup by Type:

• Absolute Pressure Transmitters

• Gauge Pressure Transmitters

• Differential Pressure Transmitters

• Multivariable Pressure Transmitters

Breakup by Sensing Technology:

• Strain Gauge

• Capacitive

• Piezoelectric

• Others

Breakup by Fluid Type:

• Liquid

• Steam

• Gas

Breakup by Application:

• Flow

• Level

• Pressure

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Oil & Gas

• Power Generation

• Water & Wastewater

• Food & Beverages

• Chemicals

• Metals & Mining

• Pulp & Paper

• Pharmaceuticals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.

Browse More Related Blogs of IMARC Group:

Socks Manufacturers: https://www.imarcgroup.com/socks-manufacturing-companies

Magnet Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/magnet-manufacturing-companies

Soup Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soup-brands-companies

Precision Agriculture Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/precision-agriculture-companies

Bath Soap Manufacturers: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bath-soap-manufacturing-companies

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA - Wyoming

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800