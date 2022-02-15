Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun): 200 Block of 49th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the 200 block of 49th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 8:48 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect then brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYyPRdhfJ4k

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.