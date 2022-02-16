Immunosuppressants Market Focuses On Effective Drug Dosing By Integrating New Approaches

Immunosuppressants Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The phenotypic personalized medicine or PPM or a hybrid of artificial intelligence and physician intervention is a new approach to overcome the issues with immunosuppressants. For instance, Tacrolimus is the most widely used immunosuppressant for patients who are undergoing organ transplantation. When the patient is in the hospital, Tacrolimus immunosuppressant levels must be checked regularly and changed frequently. Immunosuppressants market insight shows that PPM approach that is based on a computational platform is used to overcome this concern. The inputs from the computational platform-based PPM approach includes the past response of the patient to the dose of the drug and other drugs that are being taken, and current data on liver and kidney. Using PPM, the physician can identify the optimal drug and dose combination from various possibilities. According to the immunosuppressants global market research, it is believed that artificial intelligence is leading the way to not only more personalized and effective drug dosing but also enhancing physicians’ decision-making capabilities by providing clinical data rather than predicted responses.

The global immunosuppressants market size is expected to grow from $16.54 billion in 2021 to $19.52 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The immunosuppressant market is expected to reach $34.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.9%.

The surge in organ transplant procedures such as kidney transplant and liver transplant due to the rise in incidences of organ failure is the major factor driving the immunosuppressant industry growth. According to the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS), 39,718 organ transplants were performed in 2019 in the United States, and as of March 2020, there are more than 112,000 candidates on the U.S. national transplant waiting list, waiting for an organ transplant. According to the Global Liver Institute’s 2019 report, there are 13,192 liver patients in the U.S. waiting for a lifesaving transplant. The increasing number of cases of organ transplants and organ failure incidences in patients are, therefore, expected to drive the market growth.

Major players covered in the global immunosuppressants industry are Astellas Pharma, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mylan Laboratories Inc, Pfizer, Novartis, Novartis AG, and Sanofi S.A.

TBRC’s global immunosuppressants market segments is divided by drug class into corticosteroids, monoclonal antibodies (MAbs), calcineurin inhibitors, mTOR Inhibitors, anti-proliferative agents, others, by indication into organ transplantation, autoimmune disorders, non-autoimmune inflammatory diseases, by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies.

