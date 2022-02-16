Increase In Mobile Video Viewing Significantly Impacts The Film And Video Market Growth

Film And Video Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Film And Video Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile video viewing has increased significantly in recent years and is expected to grow further during the forecast period. This is mainly driven by the rise in internet penetration and growth in smartphones usage. For instance, according to a Hootsuite study for 2020, 4.18 billion individuals (more than half of the global population) utilize mobile internet, and 57 percent of global video is watched on mobile devices. Adult Americans spend 30 minutes a day on average watching videos on their phones. Thus, a rapid increase in mobile video consumption is expected to drive the film and video market growth during the forecast period.

According to the film and video market analysis, autonomous drones are becoming popular among mainstream and indie makers as they enhance film viewing experience cost-effective, lightweight, and reduce risks associated with cranes and cable cams during filmmaking. Autonomous drones are flying gadgets equipped with multiple rotors, built-in high-resolution cameras, and algorithms for capturing videos and pictures. It offers a 360-degree experiential recording experience with minimum human intervention. They are used to capture aerial shots, taking footage and images without having a cameraman on an actual helicopter. For instance, major companies offering autonomous drones are DJI, Parrot, Yuneec, Kespry, Insitu, and EHANG.

Read more on the Global Film And Video Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/film-and-video-global-market-report

The global film and video market size is expected to grow from $244.43 billion in 2021 to $273.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $409.02 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

Major players covered in the global film and video industry are Vivendi SA, The Walt Disney Company, Comcast Corporation, Sony Corp, Financière de l'Odet, Viacom Inc., CBS Corporation, Lions Gate, ITV plc, and FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC.

TBRC’s global film and video market segmentation is divided by type into film and video production, film and video distribution, post-production services, film and video theatres, other film and video industries, by genre into action, horror, comedy, documentary, drama, others, by application into film company, film studio, others.



Film And Video Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Film And Video Production, Film And Video Distribution, Post-Production Services, Film And Video Theatres, Other Film And Video Industries), By Genre (Action, Horror, Comedy, Documentary, Drama), By Application (Film Company, Film Studio) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a film and video market overview, forecast film and video market size and growth for the whole market, film and video market segments, geographies, film and video market trends, film and video market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Film And Video Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2189&type=smp



Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Content Streaming Global Market Report 2022– By Platform (Smartphones, Laptops & Desktops, Smart TVs, Gaming Consoles), By Type (On-Demand Video Streaming, Live Video Streaming), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By End User (Consumer, Enterprise) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/content-streaming-global-market-report

Video Processing Platform Global Market Report 2022 – By Component (Hardware, Platform, Services), By Deployment Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid), By Application (Video Upload And Ingestion, Dynamic Ad Insertion, Video Transcoding And Processing, Video Hosting, Content Rendering), By Industry (Media And Entertainment, Defense, Government Or Homeland Security) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/video-processing-platform-global-market-report

Film And Music Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Music Recording, Film And Video), By End User (Individual Users, Commercial Users) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/film-and-music-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/