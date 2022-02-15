TEKTELIC Announces New CO2 Monitoring BREEZE Solution for Schools, Offices, and other Public Places
EINPresswire.com/ -- TEKTELIC Communications, a leading manufacturer of Carrier Grade LoRaWAN® Gateways, Devices, and end-to-end IoT Solutions, is happy to announce a new end-to-end CO2 Monitoring Solution - the TEKTELIC BREEZE. This all-new Smart solution consists of a small form factor sensor and a stand-alone e-ink display and is used for the accurate measurement, continuous monitoring and reporting of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) levels to maintain a healthy and comfortable indoor environment.
Carbon Dioxide (CO2) is the main indicator of general air quality and sufficient ventilation inside a building. According to WHO’s recommendations, the level of CO2 inside the building should not exceed 1000 ppm to 1200 ppm. However, according to the latest data, in a typical classroom with 25 students, the CO2 concentrations often reach 1000 to 1200 ppm within 5-10 minutes! Without proper ventilation, it can reach even 1800 to 3000 ppm. When CO2 levels are that high, people inside the room can experience fatigue, a 70-80% decrease in cognitive function, a much lower attention span, and lower grades or working efficiency.
We have to consider the fact that COVID-19 aerosols stay airborne for hours in the classroom, meeting room, restaurant, or another public place that is not properly ventilated. This is one of the main causes of COVID transmission and why many people get sick in indoor public settings. Such a situation calls for a need to continuously monitor CO2 levels inside Indoor spaces to therefore schedule ventilation accordingly.
TEKTELIC BREEZE is simple to deploy and accurately monitors CO2 concentration, temperature, humidity, light, and motion. BREEZE can be deployed in an office, home, or school to alert when the CO2 level exceeds the norm. Both the sensor and the display are powered with 2xAA batteries and have a battery life up to 5 years.
About TEKTELIC
TEKTELIC, a global leader of End-to-End IoT Products and Solutions, works to perfect the deployment of IoT Networks and Solutions for the best efficiency, high reliability, cost effectiveness and ease of operation. TEKTELIC IoT solutions are designed to work out-of-the-box with little to no prior technical expertise from the end user. This results in IoT acceleration and expediency. TEKTELIC solutions are not only unique because of how they are designed, but because of their ease of deployment, operation, and high reliability to help the consumer become a part of the IoT ecosystem.
For additional information, visit: https://tektelic.com/
