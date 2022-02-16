Passenger Aircrafts Market Is Driven By The Increase In Global Tourism

Passenger Aircrafts Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in global tourism is expected to fuel the passenger aircrafts market growth in the coming years. Global tourism is probably the largest movement of goods, services, and people and it is a major force for economic growth and socio-political transition. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), international tourist arrivals reached 1.5 billion in 2019 and are expected to reach 1.8 billion by 2030. Passenger aircrafts market forecast shows that the increase in global tourism drives the growth of the market.

North America is the largest region in the passenger aircrafts market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the passenger aircrafts market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global passenger aircrafts market size is expected to grow from $75.23 billion in 2021 to $84.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The passenger aircraft market share is expected to reach $149.88 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.3%.

According to the passenger aircrafts market analysis, integration of blockchain technology in the aerospace sector is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Aerospace companies of all sizes and types understand that blockchain networks can enhance their activities and exchange information securely across multiple realms and touchpoints, from the airline ticket counter to the flight line. For instance, in February 2020, SITA, a Switzerland-based company that provides IT and telecommunication services to the air transport industry launched a blockchain consortium to support the aviation industry track aircraft components. The new consortium will be responsible for the Servicing, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) of aircraft components. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), a USA-based professional services firm, reports that the use of blockchain could raise revenue in the aviation industry by as much as 4% or US$ 40 billion, thus reducing MRO costs by about 5% or US$ 3.5 billion globally.

Major players covered in the global passenger aircrafts market are The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, Embraer SA, Bombardier, Textron, Dassault Aviation, Piaggio Aero Industries, Pilatus Aircraft Ltd., Avions de transport regional, ATR, and Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China Ltd. (COMAC).

TBRC’s global passenger aircrafts market report is segmented by type into single-aisle aircraft, twin-aisle aircraft, regional jets, business jets, by aircraft type into fixed-wing aircraft, rotorcraft, by engine type into turbofan, turboprop, turboshaft, by carrier type into full service carrier, low-cost carrier.

