Moroccan Embassy in Kiev Provides Moroccan Nationals with Two Telephone Numbers

MOROCCO, February 15 - The Moroccan embassy in Kiev announced on Monday that it has provided two telephone numbers to Moroccan nationals in Ukraine to answer their questions, following the release it had published on Saturday.

The embassy said, in a statement, it has provided to the Moroccan citizens concerned the following telephone numbers: 0800502683 (toll free number to communicate from Ukraine) and 0537663300 (to communicate from Morocco).

The embassy of the Kingdom in Kiev had recommended Saturday to Moroccan citizens in Ukraine to leave the country for security reasons on board available commercial flights.

The embassy had also called on Moroccan citizens wishing to travel to Ukraine to postpone their trip.

MAP 14 February 2022