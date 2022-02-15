Submit Release
News Search

There were 723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,856 in the last 365 days.

Moroccan Embassy in Kiev Provides Moroccan Nationals with Two Telephone Numbers

Moroccan Embassy in Kiev Provides Moroccan Nationals with Two Telephone Numbers

MOROCCO, February 15 - The Moroccan embassy in Kiev announced on Monday that it has provided two telephone numbers to Moroccan nationals in Ukraine to answer their questions, following the release it had published on Saturday.

The embassy said, in a statement, it has provided to the Moroccan citizens concerned the following telephone numbers: 0800502683 (toll free number to communicate from Ukraine) and 0537663300 (to communicate from Morocco).

The embassy of the Kingdom in Kiev had recommended Saturday to Moroccan citizens in Ukraine to leave the country for security reasons on board available commercial flights.

The embassy had also called on Moroccan citizens wishing to travel to Ukraine to postpone their trip.

MAP 14 February 2022

You just read:

Moroccan Embassy in Kiev Provides Moroccan Nationals with Two Telephone Numbers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.