Clinical Nutrition Market Expands Global Presence By Undergoing Strategic Initiatives

Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major players operating in the industry are undergoing strategic initiatives such as increasing production capacity and expanding global presence. For instance, in May 2020, ESI Nutrition, a division of the dairy cooperative Laita, announced a new production line that is fully operational at the Ploudaniel's facility and is the first commercial plant. ESI Nutrition also wanted to expand the range of formats available to its customers and released two new bottle sizes: 70ml and 90ml, smaller than the existing options. The new bottles are compact and perfect for ESI Nutrition’s flagship product “nourettes”, which are liquid infant formula pre-packaged in ready-to-use baby bottles with a dedicated screw top and adapted teat, handed out in maternity wards. These are designed ergonomically to be easier to manage and are also transparent, to keep a track of the consumption level.

The global clinical nutrition market size is expected to grow from $44.77 billion in 2021 to $48.67 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The clinical nutrition market is expected to reach $64.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.

The rising geriatric population is anticipated to boost the growth of the global clinical nutrition market. The clinical nutrition needs of elderly people are determined by several factors including specific health conditions and associated impairment of the organ system, the level of activity, energy consumption and caloric requirements of an individual, the capacity to access, prepare, consume and digest food, and personal dietary preferences. Clinical nutrition problems in the elderly are related not only to multiple drug use but also to the consumption of specialized diets for one or more chronic illnesses. Thus, the growing geriatric population is anticipated to drive the clinical nutrition market growth.

Major players covered in the global clinical nutrition market are Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé SA, Baxter Healthcare Ltd, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Perrigo Company Plc, Hospira, Fresenius Kabi, Danone, Pfizer, and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company.

TBRC’s global clinical nutrition market report is segmented by product into infant nutrition, parental nutrition, enteral nutrition, by route of administration into oral, enteral, parenteral, by application into cancer, neurological diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, others, by end-user into pediatric, adults, geriatric.

Clinical Nutrition Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Infant Nutrition, Parental Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition), By Route Of Administration (Oral, Enteral, Parenteral), By Application (Cancer, Neurological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders), By End User (Pediatric, Adults, Geriatric) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a clinical nutrition market overview, forecast clinical nutrition market size and growth for the whole market, clinical nutrition market segments, geographies, clinical nutrition market trends, clinical nutrition market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

