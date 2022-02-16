Rise In Music Content Through Mobile Platforms Boosts The Music Recording Market Demand

Music Recording Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, February 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access to music on mobile platforms has increased significantly in recent years and this trend is likely to continue in the forecast period, thus driving the market. Music recording market research explains that this is mainly driven by the rise in internet penetration and growth in smartphones and tablets, especially in emerging countries. Thus, a rise in the demand for music content through mobile platforms is expected to have a positive effect on the music recording industry growth during the forecast period.

The global music recording market size is expected to grow from $47.40 billion in 2021 to $51.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $70.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.1%.

Many companies are offering to auto-tune applications to allow singers to exaggerate vocals and create a new pitch-perfect sound. Music recording market trends include auto-tune which is an audio processing software used to measure and alter pitch in vocal and instrumental music recordings and performances. It is used to tweak small inaccuracies when singers sing out of tune and to retain the emotional content of the performance. For instance, major music recording studios offering to auto-tune software are Abbey Road Studios, London and Capitol Studios, Los Angeles to tune vocal recordings, add special effects and natural sound allowing the singer to sound pitch-perfect.

Major players covered in the global music recording industry are Sony Corp, Universal Music Group, Warner Music, Financière de l'Odet, Avex Inc., Bertelsmann SE & Co KGaA, FUJI MEDIA HOLDINGS INC, Hasbro Inc, and GMM Grammy Public Company Limited.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the music recording market in 2021. Western Europe is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

TBRC’s global music recording market report is segmented by type into record production, music publishers, record distribution, sound recording studios, by application into mechanical, performance, synchronization, digital, others, by end-user into individual, commercial, by genre into rock, hip hop, pop, jazz, others.

Music Recording Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Record Production, Music Publishers, Record Distribution, Sound Recording Studios), By Application (Mechanical, Performance, Synchronization, Digital), By End-User (Individual, Commercial), By Genre (Rock, Hip Hop, Pop, Jazz) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a music recording market overview, forecast music recording market size and growth for the whole market, music recording market segments, geographies, music recording market trends, music recording market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and music recording market shares.

