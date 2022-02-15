Isostatic Pressing Market Report 2022-27, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

Isostatic Pressing Market Report

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Global Isostatic Pressing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 8.4 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 5.20% during 2022-2027.

Isostatic pressing (IP) refers to a powder metallurgical (PM) forming process involving the application of pressure on a powder compact to achieve maximum uniformity of microstructure. It provides strength and density, shape flexibility, low tooling cost, reduced lead times, and enhanced alloying possibilities. As it also offers improved mechanical properties, such as ductility, impact resistance, and fatigue strength, IP finds extensive application in various end use industries across the globe.

Global Isostatic Pressing Market Trends:

IP is utilized to enhance the efficiency and reliability of modern automotive technology. This, in confluence with the boosting sales of modern vehicles worldwide, represents one of the major factors bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the increasing employment of IP in the aerospace industry to manufacture defect-free aircraft components is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of precision manufacturing, coupled with the rising utilization of IP in the pharmaceutical industry for compressing powder particles, are creating a positive outlook for the market.

Global Isostatic Pressing Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Bodycote, Dorst Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, EPSI, Fluitron Inc., FREY & Co. GmbH, Hiperbaric, Höganäs AB, Isostatic Pressing Services, Kobe Steel Ltd., MTI Corporation, Nikkiso Co. Ltd. and Pressure Technology Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, type, offering, application.

Breakup by Type:

Hot Isostatic Pressing

Cold Isostatic Pressing

Breakup by Offering:

Service

Systems

Breakup by Application:

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Precision Machine Manufacturing

Energy and Power

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America:(United States, Canada

Asia-Pacific:(China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America;(Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

