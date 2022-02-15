Submit Release
Foreign exchange reserves and nominal effective exchange rate index for the pataca – January 2022

MACAU, February 15 - The Monetary Authority of Macao announced today that the preliminary estimate of Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves amounted to MOP216.6 billion (USD26.97 billion) at the end of January 2022. The reserves increased by 1.1% from the revised value of MOP214.2 billion (USD26.66 billion) for the previous month. Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves at end-January 2022 represented 11 times the currency in circulation or 89.0% of pataca M2 at end-December 2021.

The trade-weighted effective exchange rate index for the pataca fell 0.02 points month-to-month but rose 1.88 points year-on-year to 103.8 in January 2022, implying that overall speaking, the exchange rate of the pataca dropped against the currencies of Macao’s major trading partners on a monthly basis but grew on an annual basis.

