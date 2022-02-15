Microgrid Market Research Report 2022-2027: Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast

microgrid market growth

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microgrid market size reached US$ 25.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 49.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2022-2027.

A microgrid is a low-voltage electricity distribution network that can run independently and in tandem with the main power grid. It aids with the provision of power during crises such as main grid breakdown and natural disasters. It can be powered by distributed generators or renewable energy sources including solar panels, small hydro, geothermal, and combined heat and power (CHP) systems, all of which contribute to cut down on overall electricity generation costs. It is gaining popularity around the world as a reliable and environmentally beneficial source of electricity.

Market Trends:

With the increasing number of cyber-attacks, the demand for network security and uninterrupted power supply in research labs and the defence sector is growing. This, combined with the benefits afforded by microgrids, such as the capacity to operate in island mode, is moving the market forward. Aside from that, several technological breakthroughs such as the introduction of control and dispatch techniques, load management improvements, and integration with inverter interfaced distributed generation systems are all contributing to market growth.

Furthermore, governing agencies of different countries are undertaking initiatives to generate a minimum percentage of electricity from renewable energy sources. Other major factors, including the increasing utilization of microgrids in electrification projects, coupled with the shifting inclination towards more localized and distributed generation systems, are anticipated to drive the market.

Market Summary:

Based on the energy source, the market has been classified into fuel cells, natural gas, solar photovoltaic (PV), combined heat and power, diesel, and others. At present, combined heat and power holds the largest market share.

On the basis of the application, the market has been segmented into remote systems, institutions and campuses, utility/community, defense, and others. Presently, remote systems account for the majority of the total market share.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America enjoys the leading market position.

