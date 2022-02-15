Submit Release
PetroVietnam’s crude oil output surpasses target by 24.2 per cent in January

VIETNAM, February 15 -  

The BK-20 rig belonging to the Bạch Hổ oilfield. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam)’s oil exploitation output in the first month of 2022 reached 0.93 million tonnes, exceeding its set target by 24.2 per cent.

The figures were released at a regular meeting of the group held virtually on Monday. 

As heard at the event, with overall business and production achievements, plus high oil prices, PetroVietnam’s financial indicators in the month grew significantly compared to the same period last year. The group's total revenue was estimated at VNĐ60.8 trillion (US$2.67 billion), exceeding 36 per cent of the monthly plan and increasing by 43 per cent on-year.

Meanwhile, the firm’s contribution to the Government’s budget was around VNĐ8.4 trillion, 44 per cent and 42 per cent compared to the monthly plan and the same period in 2021, respectively.

Its consolidated pre-tax profit was about VNĐ6.2 trillion, 2.9 times higher than the monthly plan and 2.5 times higher than the same period last year. — VNS

 

