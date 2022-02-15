Global Geopolymer Market 2022-2027: Industry Share, Size, Growth and Research Report

global geopolymer market size

Global Geopolymer Market By Application (Cement and Concrete, Furnace and Reactor Insulators, Composites, Decorative Artifacts), End-Use, Key Players & Region.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global geopolymer market size reached US$5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$15.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2022-2027.

Geopolymers are inorganic ceramic materials made by mixing silica and alumina-rich source materials, such as fly ash (FA) and ground granulated blast furnace slags (GGBFS), with strong alkali solutions, such as potassium hydroxide (KOH) and sodium hydroxide (NaOH) (NaOH). While the majority of these polymers are synthesised, a few occur naturally. Geopolymers are used in fire and heat resistant coatings, high-temperature ceramics, hazardous and radioactive waste encapsulation, and cement for creating concrete because they provide thermal insulation and great heat resistance.

Global Geopolymer Market Trends:

The geopolymer market is experiencing robust growth owing to rapid urbanization, growing global population and increasing infrastructural activities, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. As geopolymers offer advantageous properties, such as low creep, acid resistance, high strength, ultra-porosity and low drying shrinkage, they are rapidly replacing Portland cement as a binder in concrete. Additionally, geopolymers are cheaper than Portland cement, and their production emits lesser carbon dioxide.

Therefore, they find applications in the repairing of roads, bridges, tunnels, and rehabilitation of pipes and structures in the civil infrastructure, oil and gas, and chemical industries. Further, governments in numerous countries are introducing stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. For instance, the EU Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) sets a maximum cap on emissions with allocated allowances that have assisted in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players being IMERYS (NK.PA), Milliken & Company Inc., PCI Augsburg GmbH (Basf), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD), Rocla, WAGNERS FPO (WGN.AX), Universal Corporation’s (NYSE:UVV), Schlumberger Ltd., Murray & Roberts Cementation Co. Ltd., Banah UK Ltd., Zeobond Pty Ltd., Uretek, BASF SE (BASFY), Corning Incorporated (GLW) , Nu-Core, Pyromeral Systems and Airbus.

Key Insights from Market:

Based on the application, the market has been classified into cement and concrete, furnace and reactor insulators, composites, and decorative artifacts. Amongst these, the cement and concrete segment exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

On the basis of the end use, the market has been segmented into building construction, infrastructure, industrial, art and decoration, and others. Currently, building construction accounts for the majority of the total market share.

Region-wise, the market has been divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. At present, Asia Pacific represents the leading market, holding the majority of the global share.

