Risk Analytics Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Analysis, Forecast Report 2021-2026
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Risk Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global risk analytics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2021-2026. Risk analytics refers to the tools and concepts utilized to identify and manage possible problems that can undermine key business initiatives or projects. They assist in making better decisions, alleviating threats, capitalizing on opportunities, etc. Presently, numerous organizations across the globe are focusing on harnessing data locked in silos and various external sources. As a result, they are adopting enhanced high-risk analytics systems to gain clear visibility into the challenges associated with several areas of business management. These areas include operations, regulatory compliance, supply chain, financial services, e-commerce, etc.
Global Risk Analytics Market Trends:
The growing expansion of business processes and the increasing number of tasks, resources, deliverables, stakeholders, etc., are driving the demand for risk analytics techniques for risk measurement, quantification, prediction, etc. Besides this, the rising incidences of cyberattacks and internet fraud, coupled with the escalating digitization, are further catalyzing the risk analytics market. Moreover, the elevating requirement of risk analytics in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industry, owing to the elevating levels of mobile usage and data volume in the sector, is also augmenting the global market. Additionally, various logistics companies depend on risk analytics to effectively respond to the business disruptions and supply chain challenges inflicted by the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is anticipated to propel the risk analytics market over the forecasted period.
Global Risk Analytics Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
Accenture plc
BRIDGEi2i Analytics
Capgemini SE
FIS
International Business Machines Corporation
Moody’s Analytics Inc. (Moody’s Corporation)
Oracle Corporation
Risk Edge Solutions Private Limited
SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.
Breakup by Component:
Solution
Services
Breakup by Deployment Mode:
On-premises
Cloud-based
Breakup by Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small and Medium Enterprises
Breakup by Application:
Strategic Risks
Financial Risks
Operational Risks
Compliance Risks
Breakup by Industry Vertical:
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Retail
Healthcare
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Government and Defense
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
