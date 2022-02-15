Psychic Lisa M. Lanno to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A medium is the person in the middle of this world and the "Other Side.” Speaking with a medium offers a way to connect with somebody who has passed as an alternative means of coping through grief for people who want guidance on their life path.

“It’s another dimension,” explains psychic spirit medium "Seer” and paranormal researcher Lisa Lanno. “We tend to look up to the heavens and the sky because it's beautiful, but it's a dimension close to ours, like they are in another room maybe with the door shut. Sometimes you can hear them clearly, sometimes it’s a bit muffled. I deliver the mail. I don't necessarily know what the mail means.”

Lisa started playing with tarot cards when she was 19 but she was not a medium and professional psychic until she was 54 years old.

“My daughter's friend committed suicide, and my daughter asked me for a reading on the girl,” recalls Lisa. “I kept seeing two pink blouses, one low-cut and one high, and her friend in front of a mirror trying them on. It made no sense to me, but I wrote it down. Then I felt like she had come right in front of my face and said, ‘Don't let them pull my hair back!”

“Two hours later, I get a phone call from my daughter at the funeral home: her friend’s mom walks in the room with two pink blouses,” says Lisa. “They were going to pull her hair back, which would reveal the scar from the autopsy, so my daughter walked in with extensions, and they put her hair the way she would have wanted it.”

After that, says Lisa, it just kept happening.

I just said to the universe said, “If this is going to keep happening, I need you to put me where you need me.”

In addition to Mediumship, Lisa also offers life path guidance/tarot, healing from past life trauma, connections with your guides, teaching others to increase intuition, paranormal research, and guidance for the average person not to get taken advantage of by fakes.

She is also the author of the children's juvenile fiction novel, The Secret Cave, an adventure/mystery for readers 8-12. The books helps young readers use creative thinking.

