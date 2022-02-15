Oats Market 2022-27: Global Size, Share, Growth, Price Trends and Forecast

oats market price

Global Oats Market By Product Type (Flakes, Flour, Bran & Others), Application (Food use, Feed use) Key Players and Region – Industry Outlook to 2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global oats market size reached US$ 5.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market expects to reach US$ 5.95 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2022-2027. according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Oats are a good source of nutritional fibre, iron, proteins, minerals, and carbs, and are one of the most popular whole-grain cereals. They aid in the delivery of essential nutrients to the body, as well as regulating blood sugar levels, preventing heart disease, and lowering the risk of hormone-related malignancies. They are extensively consumed in the form of oatmeal or rolled oats, and they are a key element in the production of animal feed. Aside from that, they're used in the manufacturing of skincare items all over the world.

Global Oats Market Trends:

Oat grain is a wonderful dietetic food for young ruminants because of its high hull and fibre content, which helps to grow their rumen. As a result, oats are mostly utilised in animal feed, which is the key driver of market expansion. Apart from this, there has been a rise in awareness about the health benefits offered by oats, such as lowering cholesterol levels and protecting from LDL cholesterol damage, improving blood sugar level and reducing calorie intake. These health benefits have escalated the demand for oats as a healthy breakfast and snack option.

Besides this, with the rapid westernization and busy lifestyles, people nowadays are more inclined toward ready-to-eat food products, owing to which market players have introduced instant oats that can be prepared quickly. Furthermore, several leading companies are incorporating regional flavors ranging from Kesar, apple, cranberries to cinnamon and spices to widen their consumer base. They have also launched organic, gluten-free oatmeal for people with gluten-intolerance.

Global Oats Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Some of the key players being: The Quaker Oats Company, Grain Millers, Blue Lake Milling, Avena Food, Richardson International, Morning Foods, Guilin Simieon Food Group, Viz Branz, Ernsts Foods (Shenzhen), AHDB Cereals & Oilseeds, Jordans, Dorset & Ryvita,

Market Summary:

Based on the product type, the market has been divided into flakes, flour, bran, and others. Presently, flakes hold the largest market share.

Oats are utilized in feed products as they boost energy and inhibit allergies and intestine irritation among different animals. Besides this, they also enhance fur shine and help prevent gluten absorption disorders.

Country-wise, the market has been classified into the United States, Russia, Canada, Australia, Chile, China, Ukraine, and others. Amongst these, Russia enjoys the leading position in the market.

