Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Size, Industry Share, Growth Analysis, Forecast Report 2021-2026
SHERIDAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global satellite communication (SATCOM) market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global satellite communication (SATCOM) market to grow at a CAGR of around 8% during 2021-2026. Satellite communication (SATCOM) refers to a technology that facilitates smooth communication by transmitting radio waves from satellites. These signals are further captured and processed through transponders located on the ground. It uses artificial satellites for voice, video and audio transmission that allow radio broadcasting, navigation, and weather monitoring in a seamless manner. SATCOM also offers secure, uninterrupted and private communication as well as stable network connectivity across rural locations and developing countries.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviors of the consumers globally–our estimates about the latest market trends and forecast values after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/satellite-communication-market/requestsample
Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market Trends:
The global market is majorly driven by continual technological advancements in the aerospace, defense and telecom sectors. Moreover, the widespread integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) with SATCOM is also creating a positive outlook for the market. IoT devices widely utilize satellite connectivity to transmit and exchange real-time data during flight operations and air traffic management, thereby providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, the rising adoption of the SATCOM telemetry and automatic identification system in the defense sector to assist in tracking and identifying marine vehicles across the globe is further propelling the market growth.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/satellite-communication-market
Global Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Cobham Limited
EchoStar Corporation
General Dynamics Corporation
Gilat Satellite Networks
Honeywell International Inc.
L3Harris Technologies Inc.
SES S.A
SKY Perfect JSAT Holdings Inc
Telesat (Loral Space & Communications Inc.)
Thuraya Telecommunications Company (Al Yah Satellite Communication Company)
Viasat Inc.
Breakup by Component:
Equipment
Transmitter/Transponder
Antenna
Transceiver
Receiver
Modem/Router
Others
Services
Breakup by Application:
Voice Communication
Broadcasting
Data Communication
Breakup by End-Use Industry:
Aerospace and Defense
Transportation and Logistics
Agriculture
Government and Military
Media and Entertainment
Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Browse More Related Blog By Imarc Group:
Top Ice Cream Manufacturers in World
Top Alcoholic Beverages Manufacturers in World
Tea Polyphenols Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/tea-polyphenols-manufacturing-companies
Green Packaging Manufacturers: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-10-players-global-packaging-market
Set-Top Box Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/top-leaders-global-set-top-box-market
Healthcare Big Data Analytics Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/healthcare-big-data-analytics-companies
Indian Beauty And Personal Care Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/beauty-personal-care-manufacturing-companies-india
Satellite Communication (SATCOM) Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/satellite-communication-companies
Meat Companies: https://www.imarcgroup.com/meat-companies
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here