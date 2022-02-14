Submit Release
Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2200 Block of 5th Street, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seeks the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in the 2200 block of 5th Street, Northeast.

 

At approximately 11:48 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished a handgun and took the victim’s property. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

 

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video and the photos below: https://youtu.be/vq-2tSQac8w

 

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

