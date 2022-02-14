Suspect Sought in a Homicide: 500 Block of Division Avenue, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, in the 500 block of Division Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 3:06 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location after hearing the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, the members located an adult female victim, inside a vehicle, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 54 year-old Pamela Thomas, of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. In partnership with MPD, the ATF Washington Field Division has offered an additional $15,000 bringing the total possible reward amount for this case to $40,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

###