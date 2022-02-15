Arrests Made in a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense: 900 Block of H Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) Offense that occurred on Saturday, February 12, 2022, in the 900 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:32 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects were apprehended by responding officers.

On Saturday, February 12, 2022, 22 year-old Jermaine Parker, 23 year-old Michael Gaskins, and 22 year-old Daquan Carter, all of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Robbery (Force and Violence).