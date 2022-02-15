Genius Yield Announces Partnership with Grant Thornton Switzerland

Genius Yield and Grant Thornton Switzerland join forces to provide DeFi start-ups with best-in-class expertise and advisory.

/EIN News/ -- ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grant Thornton Switzerland, a renowned audit and consulting firm with a well-established tax department and extensive experience in outsourcing, and Genius Yield, the company behind the first DeFi platform that combines Concentrated Liquidity DEX with Smart Liquidity Management, are teaming up in a joint effort to propel early-stage DeFi start-ups towards attaining speed, scale, and edge through Genius X program.



Grant Thornton Switzerland will provide its genuine expertise in the fields of:

- Legal

- Regulatory

- Accounting

- Payroll

- Tax

- Audit

- Business Consulting / Project Management, - Transaction Services / M&A

Grant Thornton's specialists are passionate about advising start-ups and supporting them in all matters from the initial idea through to the launch of a marketable product or service.

"The cooperation with Genius Yield is a great opportunity for us to work closer together with start-ups and to accompany them on the road to success. DeFi shows a tremendous momentum of creative destruction. The future is now." comments Marco Valenti, Partner, Audit Financial Services, Grant Thornton AG Zurich.

This aligns with Genius Yield's mission of democratizing DeFi for everyone, and thus with its unique Cardano-focused accelerator program Genius X.

"At Genius Yield we focus not only on simplifying DeFi yield optimization opportunities but also on supporting the growth of the Cardano blockchain and ecosystem as such. Early DeFi start-ups are a vital element of this process and this is why Genius X was born. We noticed a lot of synergies with Grant Thornton's advisory program. We're confident that this cooperation will strengthen our joint efforts to support early-stage startups on their path of attaining traction and scale," said Dr. Sothy Kol-Men, co-founder of Genius Yield.

Announced in early January 2022, Genius X is a unique accelerator program. Genius X aims at providing comprehensive support for Cardano-powered DeFi startups - not only by connecting them to investors but also by offering technical mentorship and business guidance as well. Genius X creates an ecosystem of entrepreneurs and blockchain developers fostering innovation across the space.

About Grant Thornton

Grant Thornton Switzerland/Liechtenstein is a renowned audit and advisory firm with a well-established tax department and extensive experience in outsourcing. The firm is run by 20 partners and employs around 190 specialists in Switzerland and Liechtenstein at its branches in Schaan, Zurich, Geneva, Lausanne and Buchs. Grant Thornton Switzerland/Liechtenstein has strong local roots and, as a member of Grant Thornton's international network, is linked at global level. The scale of its operations as well as its concessions and licences permit Grant Thornton to meet the demands of discerning clients in both a national and international context.

About Genius Yield

While DeFi provides many investment opportunities, managing capital is both complex and time-consuming. Genius Yield is your all-in-one solution to benefit from advanced algorithmic trading strategies and yield optimization opportunities. Our Smart Liquidity Management protocol is intuitive, hassle-free, and secure. Genius Yield minimizes risk and maximizes profits. Join our ISPO: https://www.geniusyield.co/ispo

