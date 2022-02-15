Oxo-Alcohol Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Oxo-Alcohol Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global oxo-alcohol market reached a value of around US$ 11 Billion in 2020. Looking forward, the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.



We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oxo-alcohol-technical-material-market-report/requestsample

Global Oxo-Alcohol Market Trends:

The widespread adoption of oxo-alcohol in various industrial verticals, such as commercial, automotive, construction and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), is one of the primary factors driving the global oxo-alcohol market toward growth. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of n-butanol in acrylate, solvents, glycol ethers, and acetate are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for 2-Ethylhexanol in special plasticizers like phosphates, adipates and trimelliates is propelling the market growth. Other factors, such as rapid industrialization and the significant expansion in the chemical industry, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

• 2-Ethylhexanol

• n-Butanol

• iso-Butanol

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oxo-alcohol-technical-material-market-report

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Ultrasonic Flowmeter Market Share: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ultrasonic-flowmeter-market

China Genetic Testing Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/china-genetic-testing-market

Aerostat Systems Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aerostat-systems-market

Flavoured Milk Market Growth: https://www.imarcgroup.com/flavoured-milk-market

Heavy-Duty Automotive Aftermarket Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/heavy-duty-automotive-aftermarket-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.