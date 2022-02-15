GCC Bancassurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled "GCC Bancassurance Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026.' the GCC bancassurance market reached a value of US$ XX Million in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.’

The significant expansion in the BFSI sector represents one of the primary factors driving the bancassurance market in the GCC countries. Additionally, the regional governments are providing favorable regulations and frameworks for bancassurance activities in the region. This is further supported by the rising number of strategic collaborations and partnerships between insurance firms and regional and international banks. These partnerships aid the organizations in expanding their bancassurance services and presence in the local market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Life Bancassurance

• Non-Life Bancassurance

Breakup by Model Type:

• Pure Distributor

• Exclusive Partnership

• Financial Holding

• Joint Venture

Breakup by Country:

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Qatar

• Oman

• Kuwait

• Bahrain

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

