Rutland Barracks / Injury Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B4000587
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: On February 7, 2022, at approximately 2042 hours
STREET: US RT 7
TOWN: Rutland Town, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Randbury Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Tristan Gibbard
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep
VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to front driver’s side fender.
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
PEDESTRIAN #1
NAME: David Falco
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont
INJURIES: Broken Leg
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On February 7, 2022, at approximately 2042 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US RT 7, near Randbury Road, in the Town of Rutland, Vermont.
Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Gibbard) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on US RT 7. Pedestrian #1 (Falco) was crossing the street from west to east near the intersection with Randbury Road, this portion of the roadway is poorly lit and not in a marked crosswalk. Operator #1 (Gibbard) struck pedestrian #1 with the front driver’s side fender causing Falco’s leg to break. Falco was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the crash.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.