Submit Release
News Search

There were 700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,733 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 22B4000587                        

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland                           

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: On February 7, 2022, at approximately 2042 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Rutland Town, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Randbury Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tristan Gibbard

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to front driver’s side fender.

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

PEDESTRIAN #1

NAME: David Falco

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

INJURIES: Broken Leg

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 7, 2022, at approximately 2042 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US RT 7, near Randbury Road, in the Town of Rutland, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Gibbard) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on US RT 7. Pedestrian #1 (Falco) was crossing the street from west to east near the intersection with Randbury Road, this portion of the roadway is poorly lit and not in a marked crosswalk. Operator #1 (Gibbard) struck pedestrian #1 with the front driver’s side fender causing Falco’s leg to break. Falco was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the crash.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / Injury Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.