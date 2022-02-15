Rutland Barracks / Injury Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B4000587

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: On February 7, 2022, at approximately 2042 hours

STREET: US RT 7

TOWN: Rutland Town, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Randbury Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rain

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Tristan Gibbard

AGE: 22

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2021

VEHICLE MAKE: Jeep

VEHICLE MODEL: Renegade

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to front driver’s side fender.

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

PEDESTRIAN #1

NAME: David Falco

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland City, Vermont

INJURIES: Broken Leg

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On February 7, 2022, at approximately 2042 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a single-vehicle crash on US RT 7, near Randbury Road, in the Town of Rutland, Vermont.

Through investigation it was determined Operator #1 (Gibbard) was operating vehicle #1, traveling north on US RT 7. Pedestrian #1 (Falco) was crossing the street from west to east near the intersection with Randbury Road, this portion of the roadway is poorly lit and not in a marked crosswalk. Operator #1 (Gibbard) struck pedestrian #1 with the front driver’s side fender causing Falco’s leg to break. Falco was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries sustained during the crash.

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending.