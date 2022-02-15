DNR seeks comments on Grand Rapids area fisheries management

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites anglers and others to comment on fisheries management in several waterbodies in the Grand Rapids area through March 15.

The DNR will be using comments and suggestions from the public as it updates fisheries management plans that identify specific activities planned for designated lakes and streams over the next five to 20 years. These plans include a variety of fisheries information: summaries and evaluations of past management activities and regulations; background information such as water chemistry characteristics; water temperature information; and species presence, stocking, and historic catch rates from previous fisheries surveys. The plans also can identify biological and social factors that might limit a fishery’s potential and seek to address these limiting factors by prescribing science-based management tools when biologically, fiscally and socially appropriate.

“Comments and suggestions from the public are important because good management plans consider angler values and include social considerations,” said Dave Weitzel, Grand Rapids area fisheries manager.

Public input helps identify values and concerns and is most useful before plans are finalized in late March. Anyone can request information and share thoughts about fisheries management by contacting the Grand Rapids Area Fisheries Office via email at [email protected] or by phone at 218-328-8835.

The DNR Grand Rapids Area Fisheries Office is currently reviewing management strategies and will be updating lake management plans for the following lakes in Itasca County (except where noted, the new plans will have updated fisheries information including a review of walleye stocking):

• Bass (near Deer River)

• Bowstring – only updating fisheries information, not walleye stocking

• Busties

• Clubhouse – only updating fisheries information, not walleye stocking

• Grave

• Island (near Northome)

• Jessie

• Little Bowstring

• Pokegama

• Rush Island

• Spider

• Tioga

Comments and suggestions for managing other lakes and streams in the Grand Rapids work area are welcome at any time and will be considered when those plans are due for review.